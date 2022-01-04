Pelvic Organ Prolapse Repair Market to Gain Stimulus, Launch of New and Advanced Repair Products to Augment Growth

The global “pelvic organ prolapse repair market” is expected to rise owing to the increasing prevalence of pelvic organ prolapse. In this medical condition, tissues and muscles which support the pelvic organs become weak. The pelvic organ prolapse is mainly categorized into five types namely cystocele, rectocele, enterocele, vaginal vault prolapses, and uterine prolapse. This condition is most commonly found in aged women. As per a survey conducted by the Office on Women’s Health, around 3% of women in the U.S. suffered from pelvic organ prolapse in the year 2016. This shows that the demand for pelvic organ prolapse repair products is expected to increase in the forthcoming years. These products have lesser side-effects and therefore are likely to be high in demand. Owing to the increasing concern on women’s reproductive health, companies are planning to launch and develop new pelvic organ prolapse repair products with lesser risk of complications. However, there were some complications witnessed with regards to the usage of transvaginal mesh. Considering this, an Israeli company called POP Medical Solutions announced the launch of a new device ‘New Guide’. This device is a minimally invasive repair system and is FDA approved. Spurred by such initiatives, the pelvic organ prolapse repair market is expected to grow in the foreseeable future.

Fortune Business Insights offers a detailed overview of the global poultry feed market in a report, titled “Pelvic Organ Prolapse Repair Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Vaginal Pessary, Vaginal Mesh), By Application (Surgical, Non-surgical), By End User (Hospitals, Speciality Clinics, Nursing Homes, Ambulatory Surgery Centres, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026.” The report offers valuable information on the global market trends, drivers, and restraints shaping the market dynamics. Furthermore, it talks about some of the latest innovations for the treatment of pelvic organ prolapse disease, positively impacting the growth of the market. The report further offers a detailed overview of the competitive landscape by examining specific industry developments made by these players. The forecasts and estimates of the global market are covered between 2018 and 2026.

We follow a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country-level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.

The Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.

Presence of Leading Players to Expand the Market in North America

Among regions, North America is expected to lead the global pelvic organ prolapse repair market through the forecast years. The growth is attributable to the rising demand for vaginal pessary rings. In addition to this, the market is expected to prosper owing to the presence of leading and strategic manufacturers. The rising awareness about the disease among women is another factor responsible for driving the market in North America.

The market in Europe is expected to rise at a considerable rate on account of the increasing prevalence of pelvic organ prolapse. This, coupled with the robust government support, is expected to give significant impetus to the market growth in Europe. Governments are planning to conduct initiatives for raising awareness about women’s health.

People in the countries of Asia Pacific are becoming aware of the importance of women’s health and what steps to take in case of any reproductive health issue. The market in this region is expected to register growth at a remarkable rate over the projected horizon. The market in this region is anticipated to expand owing to the increasing aging population.

