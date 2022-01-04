Global Veno-Arterial ECMO System Market Research Report 2022

The Veno-Arterial ECMO System market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the global Veno-Arterial ECMO System market size is estimated to be worth US$ 262.1 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 321.6 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.0% during review period. Neonatal accounting for % of the Veno-Arterial ECMO System global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a % CAGR in next six years. While Portable Veno-Arterial ECMO System segment is altered to a % CAGR between 2022 and 2028.

Global key manufacturers of Veno-Arterial ECMO System include Medtronic, Maquet Holding, Sorin Group, Terumo, and Xenios AG, etc. In terms of revenue, the global top four players hold a share over % in 2021.

Market segmentation

Veno-Arterial ECMO System market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2017-2028, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Market segment by Type, covers

Portable Veno-Arterial ECMO System

Fixed Veno-Arterial ECMO System

Market segment by Application can be divided into

Neonatal

Pediatric

Adult

The key market players for global Veno-Arterial ECMO System market are listed below:

Medtronic

Maquet Holding

Sorin Group

Terumo

Xenios AG

Market segment by region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Veno-Arterial ECMO System product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Veno-Arterial ECMO System, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Veno-Arterial ECMO System from 2019 to 2022.

Chapter 3, the Veno-Arterial ECMO System competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Veno-Arterial ECMO System breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, end user, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Veno-Arterial ECMO System market forecast, by regions, type and end user, with sales and revenue, from 2023 to 2028.

Chapter 12, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of Veno-Arterial ECMO System.

Chapter 13, 14, and 15, to describe Veno-Arterial ECMO System sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Veno-Arterial ECMO System Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Veno-Arterial ECMO System Revenue by Type: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.2.2 Portable Veno-Arterial ECMO System

1.2.3 Fixed Veno-Arterial ECMO System

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Veno-Arterial ECMO System Revenue by Application: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.3.2 Neonatal

1.3.3 Pediatric

1.3.4 Adult

1.4 Global Veno-Arterial ECMO System Market Size & Forecast

1.4.1 Global Veno-Arterial ECMO System Sales in Value (2017 & 2021 & 2028)

1.4.2 Global Veno-Arterial ECMO System Sales in Volume (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Veno-Arterial ECMO System Price (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Veno-Arterial ECMO System Production Capacity Analysis

1.5.1 Global Veno-Arterial ECMO System Total Production Capacity (2017-2028)

1.5.2 Global Veno-Arterial ECMO System Production Capacity by Geographic Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Veno-Arterial ECMO System Market Drivers

1.6.2 Veno-Arterial ECMO System Market Restraints

1.6.3 Veno-Arterial ECMO System Trends Analysis

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Medtronic

2.1.1 Medtronic Details

2.1.2 Medtronic Major Business

2.1.3 Medtronic Veno-Arterial ECMO System Product and Services

2.1.4 Medtronic Veno-Arterial ECMO System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.2 Maquet Holding

2.2.1 Maquet Holding Details

2.2.2 Maquet Holding Major Business

2.2.3 Maquet Holding Veno-Arterial ECMO System Product and Services

2.2.4 Maquet Holding Veno-Arterial ECMO System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.3 Sorin Group

2.3.1 Sorin Group Details

2.3.2 Sorin Group Major Business

2.3.3 Sorin Group Veno-Arterial ECMO System Product and Services

2.3.4 Sorin Group Veno-Arterial ECMO System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.4 Terumo

2.4.1 Terumo Details

2.4.2 Terumo Major Business

2.4.3 Terumo Veno-Arterial ECMO System Product and Services

2.4.4 Terumo Veno-Arterial ECMO System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.5 Xenios AG

2.5.1 Xenios AG Details

2.5.2 Xenios AG Major Business

2.5.3 Xenios AG Veno-Arterial ECMO System Product and Services

2.5.4 Xenios AG Veno-Arterial ECMO System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3 Veno-Arterial ECMO System Breakdown Data by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Veno-Arterial ECMO System Sales in Volume by Manufacturer (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3.2 Global Veno-Arterial ECMO System Revenue by Manufacturer (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3.3 Key Manufacturer Market Position in Veno-Arterial ECMO System

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Veno-Arterial ECMO System Manufacturer Market Share in 2021

3.4.2 Top 6 Veno-Arterial ECMO System Manufacturer Market Share in 2021

3.5 Global Veno-Arterial ECMO System Production Capacity by Company: 2021 VS 2022

3.6 Manufacturer by Geography: Head Office and Veno-Arterial ECMO System Production Site

3.7 New Entrant and Capacity Expansion Plans

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions

4 Market Analysis by Region

4.1 Global Veno-Arterial ECMO System Market Size by Region

4.1.1 Global Veno-Arterial ECMO System Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

4.1.2 Global Veno-Arterial ECMO System Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

4.2 North America Veno-Arterial ECMO System Revenue (2017-2028)

4.3 Europe Veno-Arterial ECMO System Revenue (2017-2028)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Veno-Arterial ECMO System Revenue (2017-2028)

4.5 South America Veno-Arterial ECMO System Revenue (2017-2028)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Veno-Arterial ECMO System Revenue (2017-2028)

5 Market Segment by Type

5.1 Global Veno-Arterial ECMO System Sales in Volume by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Veno-Arterial ECMO System Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Veno-Arterial ECMO System Price by Type (2017-2028)

6 Market Segment by Application

6.1 Global Veno-Arterial ECMO System Sales in Volume by Application (2017-2028)

6.2 Global Veno-Arterial ECMO System Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 Global Veno-Arterial ECMO System Price by Application (2017-2028)

7 North America by Country, by Type, and by Application

7.1 North America Veno-Arterial ECMO System Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 North America Veno-Arterial ECMO System Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 North America Veno-Arterial ECMO System Market Size by Country

7.3.1 North America Veno-Arterial ECMO System Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America Veno-Arterial ECMO System Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 United States Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.4 Canada Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.5 Mexico Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8 Europe by Country, by Type, and by Application

8.1 Europe Veno-Arterial ECMO System Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe Veno-Arterial ECMO System Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe Veno-Arterial ECMO System Market Size by Country

8.3.1 Europe Veno-Arterial ECMO System Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Veno-Arterial ECMO System Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.4 France Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.5 United Kingdom Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.6 Russia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.7 Italy Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9 Asia-Pacific by Region, by Type, and by Application

9.1 Asia-Pacific Veno-Arterial ECMO System Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia-Pacific Veno-Arterial ECMO System Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia-Pacific Veno-Arterial ECMO System Market Size by Region

9.3.1 Asia-Pacific Veno-Arterial ECMO System Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia-Pacific Veno-Arterial ECMO System Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.4 Japan Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.5 Korea Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.6 India Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.7 Southeast Asia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.8 Australia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10 South America by Region, by Type, and by Application

10.1 South America Veno-Arterial ECMO System Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 South America Veno-Arterial ECMO System Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 South America Veno-Arterial ECMO System Market Size by Country

10.3.1 South America Veno-Arterial ECMO System Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 South America Veno-Arterial ECMO System Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Brazil Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10.3.4 Argentina Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11 Middle East & Africa by Country, by Type, and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Veno-Arterial ECMO System Sales by Type (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Veno-Arterial ECMO System Sales by Application (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East & Africa Veno-Arterial ECMO System Market Size by Country

11.3.1 Middle East & Africa Veno-Arterial ECMO System Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East & Africa Veno-Arterial ECMO System Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.4 Egypt Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.6 South Africa Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

12 Raw Material and Industry Chain

12.1 Raw Material of Veno-Arterial ECMO System and Key Manufacturers

12.2 Manufacturing Costs Percentage of Veno-Arterial ECMO System

12.3 Veno-Arterial ECMO System Production Process

12.4 Veno-Arterial ECMO System Industrial Chain

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Veno-Arterial ECMO System Typical Distributors

13.3 Veno-Arterial ECMO System Typical Customers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Research Process and Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

