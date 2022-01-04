Peripheral Drug-Eluting Stents Market to Exhibit Growth Driven by the Rising Prevalence of Hypertension Reported Worldwide

The global peripheral drug-eluting stents market is likely to gain impetus from a rise in the rates of tobacco consumption. According to an upcoming report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Peripheral Drug-Eluting Stents Market”, Share and Global Trend by Type (Self-Expanding, Balloon Expanding), by Indication (Atherosclerosis, Deep Vein Thrombosis), by End User (Clinics, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centres), and Geography Forecast till 2026,” due to an increasing adoption of sedentary lifestyle, there has been a rise in the rates of obesity and hypertension.

All these factors are responsible for the rising incidence of peripheral artery disease. This in turn, is anticipated to boost the global peripheral drug-eluting stents market growth during the forecast period.

The report states that peripheral drug-eluting stents possesses certain benefits, namely, improvements in blood circulation, prevention of plaque build-up, and reduction in recovery time. All these factors are also expected to propel the global peripheral drug-eluting stents market in the forthcoming years. But, there are certain chances of getting an allergic reaction due to a particular stent material which may take a toll on a patient’s health. Also, a high risk of infection and expensive nature of stents are projected to hinder the global peripheral drug-eluting stents market sales.

Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook, and Other Key Players Aim to Achieve FDA Approvals for Innovative Products to Gain Competitive Edge

Boston Scientific Corporation, a manufacturer of medical devices, based in the U.S., announced that it has received FDA approval for its Eluvia Drug-Eluting Vascular Stent System in September 2018. The Eluvia stent is developed specifically developed for the treatment of peripheral artery disease and it offers sustained release of the drug paclitaxel for one-year timeframe by utilizing drug-polymer combination. Cook, a family-owned medical device company, headquartered in the U.S., received FDA approval for its new 5 mm diameter version of Zilver PTX. The stent will aid in treating peripheral arterial disease in the superficial femoral artery.

Leading Players operating in the Peripheral Drug-Eluting Stents Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Vascular SLU,

Boston Scientific Corporation,

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.,

Abbott, Stentys SA,

Cook,

Braun Melsungen AG,

L. Gore & Associates,

other prominent market players.

