Acute Myeloid Leukemia Treatment Market to Rise Significantly; Product Launches by Pharmaceuticals Companies Will Aid Growth

Increasing cases of genetic mutations are creating growth opportunities for the global “acute myeloid leukemia treatment market” says fortune business Insights in a report, titled “Acute Myeloid Leukemia Treatment Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Disease Type (Myeloblastic, Promyelocytic, Myelomonocytic), By Treatment Type (Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy), and Geography Forecast Till 2026.” Increasing investments in research and development by pharmaceuticals companies are driving the global acute myeloid leukemia treatment market

FDA Approves XOSPATA®

Astellas Pharma Inc., a Japanese pharmaceutical company launched XOSPATA®, for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia in adult patients. The new drug is FDA approved and will support in the treatment of patients with refractory or relapsed FLT3 mutation-positive (FLT3mut+) acute myeloid leukemia. The acute myeloid leukemia treatment market is predicted to witness high demand during the forecast period, owing to the launch of the advanced drug XOSPATA®. Several market players are launching drugs with FDA approval for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. For instance, Genentech, Inc. received FDA approval for the Venclexta for the treatment of patients who are newly-diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia or patients who are not eligible for intensive induction chemotherapy. The aforementioned factors are contributing significantly to the global acute myeloid leukemia treatment market.

The growingIncreasing cases of acute myeloid leukemia and unmet needs of patients, especially in emerging nations are leading towards the development ofencouraging the discovery of novel new drugs by pharmaceutical companies, which in turn is fostering the enabling growth of in the acute myeloid leukemia treatment market. Ffor instance, Pfizer Inc. launched Cglasdegib (Daurismo) with FDA approval, for patients who are newly-diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia (AML). In 2019, according to the American Cancer Society, the number of new acute myeloid leukemia cases in the U.S estimated to be 21,450. The rising prevalence of genetic mutation, high exposure to radiations and sedentary lifestyles are some of the factors encouraging the cases of acute myeloid leukemia across the globe. In addition, product launches and rising investments in research and development activities by pharmaceutical companies are also predicted to foster growth for the global acute myeloid leukemia treatment market in the forthcoming year. Nonetheless, high risks of side effects associated with the use of drugs and expensive cost of stem cell transplantation are the factors restraining the growth of the global acute myeloid leukemia treatment market.