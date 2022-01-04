Global Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assays (ELISA) Market to Gain from Increasing Prevalence of Infectious & Chronic Diseases

The global enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA) market is expected to gain impetus from the rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assays Market” Share and Global Trend By Test Type (Direct ELISA, Sandwich ELISA, Competitive ELISA, Reverse ELISA), By Application (Immunology, Inflammation, Infectious Diseases, Cancer, Protein Quantification), By End User (Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Research & Academic Institutions), and Geography Forecast till 2026.” The report further mentions that various technological advancements are taking place in the field of ELISA.

Additionally, the increasing demand for vitro diagnostics and ELISA tests for early detection are projected to propel the ELIS market growth during the forthcoming years.

Research Methodology:

We follow a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country-level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.

The Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.

Key Players Aim to Conduct Trials & Launch Novel Products to Gain Competitive Edge

Renowned players present in the market are trying to gain the maximum enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays market revenue. They are doing so by launching new innovative products and by conducting multiple research and development activities. Organizations, namely, CDC and WHO, are also participating in unveiling new ELISA test kits to help the doctors in diagnosing diseases. Below are a couple of the latest key industry developments:

March 2018: BARD1 Life Sciences, a medical technology company, headquartered in Australia, declared that its BARD1-Ovarian test has proved to be a success in providing high accuracy in detecting ovarian cancer. It is a non-invasive diagnostic tool. The company’s independent study examined the strength of the algorithm on 27 healthy controls and 82 ovarian cancers. It is a ELISA-based blood test that can identify ovarian cancer in the early stage. The tool measures the autoantibodies present in the blood in conjunction with the company’s original algorithm to come up with a score that can detect the presence of ovarian cancer.

July 2018: The World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced the launch of their new version of ELISA test kit called ELISA YF MAC HD. It is required for laboratory confirmation of yellow fever, which is often based on the patient’s dates and places of travel as well as clinical symptoms. The test would enable doctors to identify anti-YFV IgM antibodies that are to be presented in the patient’s body following a vaccine injection and a viral infection. It can also be used for the diagnosis of other diseases, such as HIV or malaria. At present, the ELISA tests available in the market are not readily purchasable. Laboratories will have to get the components of the test from various sources and create their protocols. However, the new kit will be able to develop a standardized platform for yellow fever IgM testing.

Leading Players operating in the Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assays Market are:

