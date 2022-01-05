Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market States And Outlook 2022

The Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems market size is estimated to be worth US$ 295.5 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 367.4 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.2% during review period. Neonatal accounting for % of the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a % CAGR in next six years. While VA (Veno-Arterial) ECMO segment is altered to a % CAGR between 2022 and 2028.

Global key manufacturers of Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems include Medtronic, Maquet, Sorin, Terumo, and Xenios, etc. In terms of revenue, the global top four players hold a share over % in 2021.

Market segmentation

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2017-2028, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Market segment by Type, covers

VA (Veno-Arterial) ECMO

VV (Veno-Venous) ECMO

Market segment by Application can be divided into

Neonatal

Pediatric

Adult

The key market players for global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems market are listed below:

Medtronic

Maquet

Sorin

Terumo

Xenios

Market segment by region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems from 2019 to 2022.

Chapter 3, the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, end user, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems market forecast, by regions, type and end user, with sales and revenue, from 2023 to 2028.

Chapter 12, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems.

Chapter 13, 14, and 15, to describe Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Revenue by Type: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.2.2 VA (Veno-Arterial) ECMO

1.2.3 VV (Veno-Venous) ECMO

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Revenue by Application: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.3.2 Neonatal

1.3.3 Pediatric

1.3.4 Adult

1.4 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Size & Forecast

1.4.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales in Value (2017 & 2021 & 2028)

1.4.2 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales in Volume (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Price (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Production Capacity Analysis

1.5.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Total Production Capacity (2017-2028)

1.5.2 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Production Capacity by Geographic Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Drivers

1.6.2 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Restraints

1.6.3 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Trends Analysis

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Medtronic

2.1.1 Medtronic Details

2.1.2 Medtronic Major Business

2.1.3 Medtronic Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Product and Services

2.1.4 Medtronic Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.2 Maquet

2.2.1 Maquet Details

2.2.2 Maquet Major Business

2.2.3 Maquet Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Product and Services

2.2.4 Maquet Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.3 Sorin

2.3.1 Sorin Details

2.3.2 Sorin Major Business

2.3.3 Sorin Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Product and Services

2.3.4 Sorin Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.4 Terumo

2.4.1 Terumo Details

2.4.2 Terumo Major Business

2.4.3 Terumo Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Product and Services

2.4.4 Terumo Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.5 Xenios

2.5.1 Xenios Details

2.5.2 Xenios Major Business

2.5.3 Xenios Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Product and Services

2.5.4 Xenios Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Breakdown Data by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales in Volume by Manufacturer (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3.2 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Revenue by Manufacturer (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3.3 Key Manufacturer Market Position in Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Manufacturer Market Share in 2021

3.4.2 Top 6 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Manufacturer Market Share in 2021

3.5 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Production Capacity by Company: 2021 VS 2022

3.6 Manufacturer by Geography: Head Office and Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Production Site

3.7 New Entrant and Capacity Expansion Plans

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions

4 Market Analysis by Region

4.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Size by Region

4.1.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

4.1.2 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

4.2 North America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Revenue (2017-2028)

4.3 Europe Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Revenue (2017-2028)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Revenue (2017-2028)

4.5 South America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Revenue (2017-2028)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Revenue (2017-2028)

5 Market Segment by Type

5.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales in Volume by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Price by Type (2017-2028)

6 Market Segment by Application

6.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales in Volume by Application (2017-2028)

6.2 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Price by Application (2017-2028)

7 North America by Country, by Type, and by Application

7.1 North America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 North America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 North America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Size by Country

7.3.1 North America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 United States Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.4 Canada Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.5 Mexico Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8 Europe by Country, by Type, and by Application

8.1 Europe Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Size by Country

8.3.1 Europe Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.4 France Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.5 United Kingdom Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.6 Russia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.7 Italy Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9 Asia-Pacific by Region, by Type, and by Application

9.1 Asia-Pacific Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia-Pacific Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia-Pacific Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Size by Region

9.3.1 Asia-Pacific Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia-Pacific Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.4 Japan Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.5 Korea Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.6 India Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.7 Southeast Asia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.8 Australia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10 South America by Region, by Type, and by Application

10.1 South America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 South America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 South America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Size by Country

10.3.1 South America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 South America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Brazil Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10.3.4 Argentina Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11 Middle East & Africa by Country, by Type, and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales by Type (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales by Application (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East & Africa Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Size by Country

11.3.1 Middle East & Africa Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East & Africa Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.4 Egypt Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.6 South Africa Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

12 Raw Material and Industry Chain

12.1 Raw Material of Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems and Key Manufacturers

12.2 Manufacturing Costs Percentage of Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems

12.3 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Production Process

12.4 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Industrial Chain

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Typical Distributors

13.3 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Typical Customers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Research Process and Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

