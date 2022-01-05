Global Drainage Catheter Market Size Is Forecast To A Readjusted Size Of USD 440.2 Million By 2028 With a CAGR of 4.0% During Review Period

The Drainage Catheter market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.globalinforesearch.com/reports/707204/drainage-catheter

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the global Drainage Catheter market size is estimated to be worth US$ 334.1 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 440.2 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.0% during review period. Hospital accounting for % of the Drainage Catheter global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a % CAGR in next six years. While Chest Drainage Catheter segment is altered to a % CAGR between 2022 and 2028.

Global key manufacturers of Drainage Catheter include Medtronic, Teleflex, Smiths Medical, Atrium, and Medela, etc. In terms of revenue, the global top four players hold a share over % in 2021.

Market segmentation

Drainage Catheter market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2017-2028, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Market segment by Type, covers

Chest Drainage Catheter

External Ventricular Drainage Catheter

Others

Market segment by Application can be divided into

Hospital

Clinic

The key market players for global Drainage Catheter market are listed below:

Medtronic

Teleflex

Smiths Medical

Atrium

Medela

Redax

Atmos

Sorin

Argon

Cook Medical

PAHSCO

Diversatek

Market segment by region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Drainage Catheter product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Drainage Catheter, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Drainage Catheter from 2019 to 2022.

Chapter 3, the Drainage Catheter competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Drainage Catheter breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, end user, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Drainage Catheter market forecast, by regions, type and end user, with sales and revenue, from 2023 to 2028.

Chapter 12, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of Drainage Catheter.

Chapter 13, 14, and 15, to describe Drainage Catheter sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Drainage Catheter Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Drainage Catheter Revenue by Type: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.2.2 Chest Drainage Catheter

1.2.3 External Ventricular Drainage Catheter

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Drainage Catheter Revenue by Application: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.3.2 Hospital

1.3.3 Clinic

1.4 Global Drainage Catheter Market Size & Forecast

1.4.1 Global Drainage Catheter Sales in Value (2017 & 2021 & 2028)

1.4.2 Global Drainage Catheter Sales in Volume (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Drainage Catheter Price (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Drainage Catheter Production Capacity Analysis

1.5.1 Global Drainage Catheter Total Production Capacity (2017-2028)

1.5.2 Global Drainage Catheter Production Capacity by Geographic Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Drainage Catheter Market Drivers

1.6.2 Drainage Catheter Market Restraints

1.6.3 Drainage Catheter Trends Analysis

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Medtronic

2.1.1 Medtronic Details

2.1.2 Medtronic Major Business

2.1.3 Medtronic Drainage Catheter Product and Services

2.1.4 Medtronic Drainage Catheter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.2 Teleflex

2.2.1 Teleflex Details

2.2.2 Teleflex Major Business

2.2.3 Teleflex Drainage Catheter Product and Services

2.2.4 Teleflex Drainage Catheter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.3 Smiths Medical

2.3.1 Smiths Medical Details

2.3.2 Smiths Medical Major Business

2.3.3 Smiths Medical Drainage Catheter Product and Services

2.3.4 Smiths Medical Drainage Catheter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.4 Atrium

2.4.1 Atrium Details

2.4.2 Atrium Major Business

2.4.3 Atrium Drainage Catheter Product and Services

2.4.4 Atrium Drainage Catheter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.5 Medela

2.5.1 Medela Details

2.5.2 Medela Major Business

2.5.3 Medela Drainage Catheter Product and Services

2.5.4 Medela Drainage Catheter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.6 Redax

2.6.1 Redax Details

2.6.2 Redax Major Business

2.6.3 Redax Drainage Catheter Product and Services

2.6.4 Redax Drainage Catheter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.7 Atmos

2.7.1 Atmos Details

2.7.2 Atmos Major Business

2.7.3 Atmos Drainage Catheter Product and Services

2.7.4 Atmos Drainage Catheter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.8 Sorin

2.8.1 Sorin Details

2.8.2 Sorin Major Business

2.8.3 Sorin Drainage Catheter Product and Services

2.8.4 Sorin Drainage Catheter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.9 Argon

2.9.1 Argon Details

2.9.2 Argon Major Business

2.9.3 Argon Drainage Catheter Product and Services

2.9.4 Argon Drainage Catheter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.10 Cook Medical

2.10.1 Cook Medical Details

2.10.2 Cook Medical Major Business

2.10.3 Cook Medical Drainage Catheter Product and Services

2.10.4 Cook Medical Drainage Catheter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.11 PAHSCO

2.11.1 PAHSCO Details

2.11.2 PAHSCO Major Business

2.11.3 PAHSCO Drainage Catheter Product and Services

2.11.4 PAHSCO Drainage Catheter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.12 Diversatek

2.12.1 Diversatek Details

2.12.2 Diversatek Major Business

2.12.3 Diversatek Drainage Catheter Product and Services

2.12.4 Diversatek Drainage Catheter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3 Drainage Catheter Breakdown Data by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Drainage Catheter Sales in Volume by Manufacturer (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3.2 Global Drainage Catheter Revenue by Manufacturer (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3.3 Key Manufacturer Market Position in Drainage Catheter

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Drainage Catheter Manufacturer Market Share in 2021

3.4.2 Top 6 Drainage Catheter Manufacturer Market Share in 2021

3.5 Global Drainage Catheter Production Capacity by Company: 2021 VS 2022

3.6 Manufacturer by Geography: Head Office and Drainage Catheter Production Site

3.7 New Entrant and Capacity Expansion Plans

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions

4 Market Analysis by Region

4.1 Global Drainage Catheter Market Size by Region

4.1.1 Global Drainage Catheter Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

4.1.2 Global Drainage Catheter Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

4.2 North America Drainage Catheter Revenue (2017-2028)

4.3 Europe Drainage Catheter Revenue (2017-2028)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Drainage Catheter Revenue (2017-2028)

4.5 South America Drainage Catheter Revenue (2017-2028)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Drainage Catheter Revenue (2017-2028)

5 Market Segment by Type

5.1 Global Drainage Catheter Sales in Volume by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Drainage Catheter Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Drainage Catheter Price by Type (2017-2028)

6 Market Segment by Application

6.1 Global Drainage Catheter Sales in Volume by Application (2017-2028)

6.2 Global Drainage Catheter Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 Global Drainage Catheter Price by Application (2017-2028)

7 North America by Country, by Type, and by Application

7.1 North America Drainage Catheter Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 North America Drainage Catheter Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 North America Drainage Catheter Market Size by Country

7.3.1 North America Drainage Catheter Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America Drainage Catheter Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 United States Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.4 Canada Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.5 Mexico Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8 Europe by Country, by Type, and by Application

8.1 Europe Drainage Catheter Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe Drainage Catheter Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe Drainage Catheter Market Size by Country

8.3.1 Europe Drainage Catheter Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Drainage Catheter Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.4 France Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.5 United Kingdom Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.6 Russia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.7 Italy Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9 Asia-Pacific by Region, by Type, and by Application

9.1 Asia-Pacific Drainage Catheter Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia-Pacific Drainage Catheter Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia-Pacific Drainage Catheter Market Size by Region

9.3.1 Asia-Pacific Drainage Catheter Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia-Pacific Drainage Catheter Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.4 Japan Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.5 Korea Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.6 India Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.7 Southeast Asia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.8 Australia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10 South America by Region, by Type, and by Application

10.1 South America Drainage Catheter Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 South America Drainage Catheter Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 South America Drainage Catheter Market Size by Country

10.3.1 South America Drainage Catheter Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 South America Drainage Catheter Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Brazil Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10.3.4 Argentina Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11 Middle East & Africa by Country, by Type, and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Drainage Catheter Sales by Type (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Drainage Catheter Sales by Application (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East & Africa Drainage Catheter Market Size by Country

11.3.1 Middle East & Africa Drainage Catheter Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East & Africa Drainage Catheter Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.4 Egypt Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.6 South Africa Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

12 Raw Material and Industry Chain

12.1 Raw Material of Drainage Catheter and Key Manufacturers

12.2 Manufacturing Costs Percentage of Drainage Catheter

12.3 Drainage Catheter Production Process

12.4 Drainage Catheter Industrial Chain

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Drainage Catheter Typical Distributors

13.3 Drainage Catheter Typical Customers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Research Process and Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

GlobaI Info Research（GIR） is a report publisher, a customer, interest-based suppliers. Is in the best interests of our clients, they determine our every move. At the same time, we have great respect for the views of customers. With the improvement of the quality of our research, we develop custom interdisciplinary and comprehensive solution. For further development, we will do better and better. GlobalInfoResearch will with excellent professional knowledge and experience to carry out all aspects of our business. At the same time, we will thoroughly look for information, to give a more comprehensive development.

Contact US

Global Info Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +86-13660489451 00852-58197708(HK)

WeChat: 17665052062

Add:FLAT/RM A 9/F SILVERCORP INTERNATIONAL TOWER 707-713 NATHAN ROAD MONGKOK KL HONG KONG