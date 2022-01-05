Global IGBT Market Size Is Forecast To A Readjusted Size Of USD 25440 Million By 2028 With a CAGR of 14.8% During Review Period

The IGBT market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the global IGBT market size is estimated to be worth US$ 9661.4 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 25440 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 14.8% during review period. New-Energy Vehicles accounting for % of the IGBT global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a % CAGR in next six years. While IGBT Discretes segment is altered to a % CAGR between 2022 and 2028.

Global key companies of IGBT include Infineon Technologies, Mitsubishi Electric, Fuji Electric, ON Semiconductor, and SEMIKRON, etc. In terms of revenue, the global top four players hold a share over % in 2021.

Market segmentation

IGBT market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2017-2028, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for revenue by Type and by Application. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Market segment by Type, covers

IGBT Discretes

IGBT Modules

IGBT-IPM

Market segment by Application, can be divided into

New-Energy Vehicles

Consumer Electronics

New Energy Power Generation

Industrial Control

Rail Transportation

Others

Market segment by players, this report covers

Infineon Technologies

Mitsubishi Electric

Fuji Electric

ON Semiconductor

SEMIKRON

Hitachi

Danfoss

Renesas Electronics

Toshiba

ABB

Littelfuse (IXYS)

Market segment by region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe IGBT product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of IGBT, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of IGBT from 2019 to 2022.

Chapter 3, the IGBT competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the IGBT breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, end user, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and IGBT market forecast, by regions, type and end user, with sales and revenue, from 2023 to 2028.

Chapter 12, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of IGBT.

Chapter 13, 14, and 15, to describe IGBT sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of IGBT

1.2 Classification of IGBT by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global IGBT Market Size by Type: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.2.2 Global IGBT Revenue Market Share by Type in 2021

1.2.3 IGBT Discretes

1.2.4 IGBT Modules

1.2.5 IGBT-IPM

1.3 Global IGBT Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global IGBT Market Size by Application: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.3.2 New-Energy Vehicles

1.3.3 Consumer Electronics

1.3.4 New Energy Power Generation

1.3.5 Industrial Control

1.3.6 Rail Transportation

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global IGBT Market Size & Forecast

1.5 Global IGBT Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.5.1 Global IGBT Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 Global IGBT Market Size by Region, (2017-2022)

1.5.3 North America IGBT Market Size and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.5.4 Europe IGBT Market Size and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Asia-Pacific IGBT Market Size and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.5.6 South America IGBT Market Size and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.5.7 Middle East and Africa IGBT Market Size and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 IGBT Market Drivers

1.6.2 IGBT Market Restraints

1.6.3 IGBT Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Infineon Technologies

2.1.1 Infineon Technologies Details

2.1.2 Infineon Technologies Major Business

2.1.3 Infineon Technologies IGBT Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Infineon Technologies IGBT Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.1.5 Infineon Technologies Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.2 Mitsubishi Electric

2.2.1 Mitsubishi Electric Details

2.2.2 Mitsubishi Electric Major Business

2.2.3 Mitsubishi Electric IGBT Product and Solutions

2.2.4 Mitsubishi Electric IGBT Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.2.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.3 Fuji Electric

2.3.1 Fuji Electric Details

2.3.2 Fuji Electric Major Business

2.3.3 Fuji Electric IGBT Product and Solutions

2.3.4 Fuji Electric IGBT Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.3.5 Fuji Electric Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.4 ON Semiconductor

2.4.1 ON Semiconductor Details

2.4.2 ON Semiconductor Major Business

2.4.3 ON Semiconductor IGBT Product and Solutions

2.4.4 ON Semiconductor IGBT Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.4.5 ON Semiconductor Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.5 SEMIKRON

2.5.1 SEMIKRON Details

2.5.2 SEMIKRON Major Business

2.5.3 SEMIKRON IGBT Product and Solutions

2.5.4 SEMIKRON IGBT Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.5.5 SEMIKRON Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.6 Hitachi

2.6.1 Hitachi Details

2.6.2 Hitachi Major Business

2.6.3 Hitachi IGBT Product and Solutions

2.6.4 Hitachi IGBT Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.6.5 Hitachi Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.7 Danfoss

2.7.1 Danfoss Details

2.7.2 Danfoss Major Business

2.7.3 Danfoss IGBT Product and Solutions

2.7.4 Danfoss IGBT Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.7.5 Danfoss Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.8 Renesas Electronics

2.8.1 Renesas Electronics Details

2.8.2 Renesas Electronics Major Business

2.8.3 Renesas Electronics IGBT Product and Solutions

2.8.4 Renesas Electronics IGBT Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.8.5 Renesas Electronics Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.9 Toshiba

2.9.1 Toshiba Details

2.9.2 Toshiba Major Business

2.9.3 Toshiba IGBT Product and Solutions

2.9.4 Toshiba IGBT Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.9.5 Toshiba Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.10 ABB

2.10.1 ABB Details

2.10.2 ABB Major Business

2.10.3 ABB IGBT Product and Solutions

2.10.4 ABB IGBT Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.10.5 ABB Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.11 Littelfuse (IXYS)

2.11.1 Littelfuse (IXYS) Details

2.11.2 Littelfuse (IXYS) Major Business

2.11.3 Littelfuse (IXYS) IGBT Product and Solutions

2.11.4 Littelfuse (IXYS) IGBT Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.11.5 Littelfuse (IXYS) Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global IGBT Revenue and Share by Players (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 3 IGBT Players Market Share in 2021

3.2.2 Top 10 IGBT Players Market Share in 2021

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 IGBT Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 IGBT Mergers & Acquisitions

3.5 IGBT New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global IGBT Revenue and Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

4.2 Global IGBT Market Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global IGBT Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

5.2 Global IGBT Market Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

6 North America by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 North America IGBT Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

6.2 North America IGBT Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 North America IGBT Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America IGBT Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

6.3.2 United States IGBT Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

6.3.3 Canada IGBT Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

6.3.4 Mexico IGBT Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7 Europe by Country, by Type, and by Application

7.1 Europe IGBT Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 Europe IGBT Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 Europe IGBT Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe IGBT Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 Germany IGBT Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.3 France IGBT Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.4 United Kingdom IGBT Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.5 Russia IGBT Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.6 Italy IGBT Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8 Asia-Pacific by Region, by Type, and by Application

8.1 Asia-Pacific IGBT Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Asia-Pacific IGBT Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Asia-Pacific IGBT Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific IGBT Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

8.3.2 China IGBT Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Japan IGBT Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.4 South Korea IGBT Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.5 India IGBT Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.6 Southeast Asia IGBT Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.7 Australia IGBT Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9 South America by Country, by Type, and by Application

9.1 South America IGBT Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 South America IGBT Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 South America IGBT Market Size by Country

9.3.1 South America IGBT Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Brazil IGBT Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.3 Argentina IGBT Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10 Middle East & Africa by Country, by Type, and by Application

10.1 Middle East & Africa IGBT Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Middle East & Africa IGBT Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Middle East & Africa IGBT Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa IGBT Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Turkey IGBT Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Saudi Arabia IGBT Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10.3.4 UAE IGBT Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11 Research Findings and Conclusion

12 Appendix

12.1 Methodology

12.2 Research Process and Data Source

12.3 Disclaimer

