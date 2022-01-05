Patient Handling Equipment Market | 2021 Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Growth Insights, Regional Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape

The Global “Patient Handling Equipment Market” to gain from rapid technological advancements taking place in the market. Recently Fortune Business Insights has published a report, titled Patient Handling Equipment Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Repositioning Aids, Hoists, Mechanical Lifting, Beds, Stretchers, Others), By Application (Acute Care, Mobility Support, Fall Prevention, Others), By End User (Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centres, Hospitals, Home Care Settings, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026

Research Methodology:

We follow a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country-level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.

The Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.

Leading Players operating in the Patient Handling Equipment Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Guldmann

Handicare

DJO Global

Hill-Rom Services Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Arjo

Etac AB

Joerns Healthcare LLC

Permobil AB

Stryker

HoverTech International

Midmark Corporation

As stated in the report North America holds a significant share in the market. The trend is unlikely to change and North America may continue holding its position. The growth witnessed is attributable to high presence of key developers in nations such as Canada and U.S.

The Asia Pacific Patient Handling Equipment market is expected to expand at a promising CAGR during the forecast period. The constantly improving healthcare infrastructure in the region is expected to contribute to Asia Pacific market expansion.

The analysis conducted in the report is based on industry leading tools and techniques. The report prepared by Fortune Business Insights, offers innovative strategies based on various analysis. The information offered is collected from reliable primary and secondary sources. The report also provides information about key companies operating in the market.

