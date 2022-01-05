Laptop Bag Market Forecast, Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2022-2028

The Laptop Bag market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the global Laptop Bag market size is estimated to be worth US$ 2795 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 3542.9 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.4% during review period. Business People accounting for % of the Laptop Bag global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a % CAGR in next six years. While Shoulder/Sling PC Laptop Bag segment is altered to a % CAGR between 2022 and 2028.

Global key manufacturers of Laptop Bag include Samsonite, Targus, Xiangxing Group, Kensington, and JanSport, etc. In terms of revenue, the global top four players hold a share over % in 2021.

Market segmentation

Laptop Bag market is split by Type and by End User. For the period 2017-2028, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by End User in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Market segment by Type, covers

Shoulder/Sling PC Laptop Bag

Backpack Laptop Bag

Others

Market segment by End User can be divided into

Business People

Students

Others

The key market players for global Laptop Bag market are listed below:

Samsonite

Targus

Xiangxing Group

Kensington

JanSport

Elecom

Belkin International, Inc.

DICOTA

Wenger (Swissgear)

Crumpler

United States Luggage

Sumdex

Golla

OGIO

Brenthaven

Sanwa

Chrome Industries

FILSON CO.

Booq LLC

Cosmus

Market segment by region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Laptop Bag product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Laptop Bag, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Laptop Bag from 2019 to 2022.

Chapter 3, the Laptop Bag competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Laptop Bag breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, end user, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Laptop Bag market forecast, by regions, type and end user, with sales and revenue, from 2023 to 2028.

Chapter 12, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of Laptop Bag.

Chapter 13, 14, and 15, to describe Laptop Bag sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Laptop Bag Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Laptop Bag Revenue by Type: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.2.2 Shoulder/Sling PC Laptop Bag

1.2.3 Backpack Laptop Bag

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by End User

1.3.1 Overview: Global Laptop Bag Revenue by End User: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.3.2 Business People

1.3.3 Students

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Laptop Bag Market Size & Forecast

1.4.1 Global Laptop Bag Sales in Value (2017 & 2021 & 2028)

1.4.2 Global Laptop Bag Sales in Volume (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Laptop Bag Price (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Laptop Bag Production Capacity Analysis

1.5.1 Global Laptop Bag Total Production Capacity (2017-2028)

1.5.2 Global Laptop Bag Production Capacity by Geographic Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Laptop Bag Market Drivers

1.6.2 Laptop Bag Market Restraints

1.6.3 Laptop Bag Trends Analysis

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Samsonite

2.1.1 Samsonite Details

2.1.2 Samsonite Major Business

2.1.3 Samsonite Laptop Bag Product and Services

2.1.4 Samsonite Laptop Bag Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.2 Targus

2.2.1 Targus Details

2.2.2 Targus Major Business

2.2.3 Targus Laptop Bag Product and Services

2.2.4 Targus Laptop Bag Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.3 Xiangxing Group

2.3.1 Xiangxing Group Details

2.3.2 Xiangxing Group Major Business

2.3.3 Xiangxing Group Laptop Bag Product and Services

2.3.4 Xiangxing Group Laptop Bag Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.4 Kensington

2.4.1 Kensington Details

2.4.2 Kensington Major Business

2.4.3 Kensington Laptop Bag Product and Services

2.4.4 Kensington Laptop Bag Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.5 JanSport

2.5.1 JanSport Details

2.5.2 JanSport Major Business

2.5.3 JanSport Laptop Bag Product and Services

2.5.4 JanSport Laptop Bag Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.6 Elecom

2.6.1 Elecom Details

2.6.2 Elecom Major Business

2.6.3 Elecom Laptop Bag Product and Services

2.6.4 Elecom Laptop Bag Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.7 Belkin International, Inc.

2.7.1 Belkin International, Inc. Details

2.7.2 Belkin International, Inc. Major Business

2.7.3 Belkin International, Inc. Laptop Bag Product and Services

2.7.4 Belkin International, Inc. Laptop Bag Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.8 DICOTA

2.8.1 DICOTA Details

2.8.2 DICOTA Major Business

2.8.3 DICOTA Laptop Bag Product and Services

2.8.4 DICOTA Laptop Bag Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.9 Wenger (Swissgear)

2.9.1 Wenger (Swissgear) Details

2.9.2 Wenger (Swissgear) Major Business

2.9.3 Wenger (Swissgear) Laptop Bag Product and Services

2.9.4 Wenger (Swissgear) Laptop Bag Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.10 Crumpler

2.10.1 Crumpler Details

2.10.2 Crumpler Major Business

2.10.3 Crumpler Laptop Bag Product and Services

2.10.4 Crumpler Laptop Bag Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.11 United States Luggage

2.11.1 United States Luggage Details

2.11.2 United States Luggage Major Business

2.11.3 United States Luggage Laptop Bag Product and Services

2.11.4 United States Luggage Laptop Bag Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.12 Sumdex

2.12.1 Sumdex Details

2.12.2 Sumdex Major Business

2.12.3 Sumdex Laptop Bag Product and Services

2.12.4 Sumdex Laptop Bag Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.13 Golla

2.13.1 Golla Details

2.13.2 Golla Major Business

2.13.3 Golla Laptop Bag Product and Services

2.13.4 Golla Laptop Bag Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.14 OGIO

2.14.1 OGIO Details

2.14.2 OGIO Major Business

2.14.3 OGIO Laptop Bag Product and Services

2.14.4 OGIO Laptop Bag Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.15 Brenthaven

2.15.1 Brenthaven Details

2.15.2 Brenthaven Major Business

2.15.3 Brenthaven Laptop Bag Product and Services

2.15.4 Brenthaven Laptop Bag Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.16 Sanwa

2.16.1 Sanwa Details

2.16.2 Sanwa Major Business

2.16.3 Sanwa Laptop Bag Product and Services

2.16.4 Sanwa Laptop Bag Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.17 Chrome Industries

2.17.1 Chrome Industries Details

2.17.2 Chrome Industries Major Business

2.17.3 Chrome Industries Laptop Bag Product and Services

2.17.4 Chrome Industries Laptop Bag Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.18 FILSON CO.

2.18.1 FILSON CO. Details

2.18.2 FILSON CO. Major Business

2.18.3 FILSON CO. Laptop Bag Product and Services

2.18.4 FILSON CO. Laptop Bag Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.19 Booq LLC

2.19.1 Booq LLC Details

2.19.2 Booq LLC Major Business

2.19.3 Booq LLC Laptop Bag Product and Services

2.19.4 Booq LLC Laptop Bag Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.20 Cosmus

2.20.1 Cosmus Details

2.20.2 Cosmus Major Business

2.20.3 Cosmus Laptop Bag Product and Services

2.20.4 Cosmus Laptop Bag Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3 Laptop Bag Breakdown Data by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Laptop Bag Sales in Volume by Manufacturer (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3.2 Global Laptop Bag Revenue by Manufacturer (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3.3 Key Manufacturer Market Position in Laptop Bag

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Laptop Bag Manufacturer Market Share in 2021

3.4.2 Top 6 Laptop Bag Manufacturer Market Share in 2021

3.5 Global Laptop Bag Production Capacity by Company: 2021 VS 2022

3.6 Manufacturer by Geography: Head Office and Laptop Bag Production Site

3.7 New Entrant and Capacity Expansion Plans

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions

4 Market Analysis by Region

4.1 Global Laptop Bag Market Size by Region

4.1.1 Global Laptop Bag Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

4.1.2 Global Laptop Bag Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

4.2 North America Laptop Bag Revenue (2017-2028)

4.3 Europe Laptop Bag Revenue (2017-2028)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Laptop Bag Revenue (2017-2028)

4.5 South America Laptop Bag Revenue (2017-2028)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Laptop Bag Revenue (2017-2028)

5 Market Segment by Type

5.1 Global Laptop Bag Sales in Volume by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Laptop Bag Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Laptop Bag Price by Type (2017-2028)

6 Market Segment by End User

6.1 Global Laptop Bag Sales in Volume by End User (2017-2028)

6.2 Global Laptop Bag Revenue by End User (2017-2028)

6.3 Global Laptop Bag Price by End User (2017-2028)

7 North America by Country, by Type, and by End User

7.1 North America Laptop Bag Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 North America Laptop Bag Sales by End User (2017-2028)

7.3 North America Laptop Bag Market Size by Country

7.3.1 North America Laptop Bag Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America Laptop Bag Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 United States Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.4 Canada Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.5 Mexico Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8 Europe by Country, by Type, and by End User

8.1 Europe Laptop Bag Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe Laptop Bag Sales by End User (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe Laptop Bag Market Size by Country

8.3.1 Europe Laptop Bag Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Laptop Bag Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.4 France Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.5 United Kingdom Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.6 Russia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.7 Italy Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9 Asia-Pacific by Region, by Type, and by End User

9.1 Asia-Pacific Laptop Bag Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia-Pacific Laptop Bag Sales by End User (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia-Pacific Laptop Bag Market Size by Region

9.3.1 Asia-Pacific Laptop Bag Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia-Pacific Laptop Bag Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.4 Japan Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.5 Korea Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.6 India Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.7 Southeast Asia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.8 Australia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10 South America by Region, by Type, and by End User

10.1 South America Laptop Bag Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 South America Laptop Bag Sales by End User (2017-2028)

10.3 South America Laptop Bag Market Size by Country

10.3.1 South America Laptop Bag Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 South America Laptop Bag Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Brazil Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10.3.4 Argentina Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11 Middle East & Africa by Country, by Type, and by End User

11.1 Middle East & Africa Laptop Bag Sales by Type (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Laptop Bag Sales by End User (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East & Africa Laptop Bag Market Size by Country

11.3.1 Middle East & Africa Laptop Bag Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East & Africa Laptop Bag Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.4 Egypt Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.6 South Africa Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

12 Raw Material and Industry Chain

12.1 Raw Material of Laptop Bag and Key Manufacturers

12.2 Manufacturing Costs Percentage of Laptop Bag

12.3 Laptop Bag Production Process

12.4 Laptop Bag Industrial Chain

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Laptop Bag Typical Distributors

13.3 Laptop Bag Typical Customers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Research Process and Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

