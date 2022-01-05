Global Plastic Food Containers Market Size Is Forecast To A Readjusted Size Of USD 51570 Million By 2028 With a CAGR of 4.4% During Review Period

The Plastic Food Containers market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the global Plastic Food Containers market size is estimated to be worth US$ 38140 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 51570 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.4% during review period. Meat, Vegetables and Fruits accounting for % of the Plastic Food Containers global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a % CAGR in next six years. While Storage Containers segment is altered to a % CAGR between 2022 and 2028.

Global key companies of Plastic Food Containers include Amcor, Sealed Air Corporation, Wihuri, Coveris, and Lock&Lock, etc. In terms of revenue, the global top four players hold a share over % in 2021.

Market segmentation

Plastic Food Containers market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2017-2028, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for revenue by Type and by Application. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Market segment by Type, covers

Storage Containers

Takeaway Containers

Cups and Bottles

Cans and Jars

Market segment by Application, can be divided into

Meat, Vegetables and Fruits

Deli and Dry Product

Others

Market segment by players, this report covers

Amcor

Market segment by region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Plastic Food Containers product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Plastic Food Containers, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Plastic Food Containers from 2019 to 2022.

Chapter 3, the Plastic Food Containers competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Plastic Food Containers breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, end user, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Plastic Food Containers market forecast, by regions, type and end user, with sales and revenue, from 2023 to 2028.

Chapter 12, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of Plastic Food Containers.

Chapter 13, 14, and 15, to describe Plastic Food Containers sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Plastic Food Containers

1.2 Classification of Plastic Food Containers by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Plastic Food Containers Market Size by Type: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.2.2 Global Plastic Food Containers Revenue Market Share by Type in 2021

1.2.3 Storage Containers

1.2.4 Takeaway Containers

1.2.5 Cups and Bottles

1.2.6 Cans and Jars

1.3 Global Plastic Food Containers Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Plastic Food Containers Market Size by Application: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.3.2 Meat, Vegetables and Fruits

1.3.3 Deli and Dry Product

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Plastic Food Containers Market Size & Forecast

1.5 Global Plastic Food Containers Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.5.1 Global Plastic Food Containers Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 Global Plastic Food Containers Market Size by Region, (2017-2022)

1.5.3 North America Plastic Food Containers Market Size and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.5.4 Europe Plastic Food Containers Market Size and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Asia-Pacific Plastic Food Containers Market Size and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.5.6 South America Plastic Food Containers Market Size and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.5.7 Middle East and Africa Plastic Food Containers Market Size and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Plastic Food Containers Market Drivers

1.6.2 Plastic Food Containers Market Restraints

1.6.3 Plastic Food Containers Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Amcor

2.1.1 Amcor Details

2.1.2 Amcor Major Business

2.1.3 Amcor Plastic Food Containers Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Amcor Plastic Food Containers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.1.5 Amcor Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.2 Sealed Air Corporation

2.2.1 Sealed Air Corporation Details

2.2.2 Sealed Air Corporation Major Business

2.2.3 Sealed Air Corporation Plastic Food Containers Product and Solutions

2.2.4 Sealed Air Corporation Plastic Food Containers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.2.5 Sealed Air Corporation Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.3 Wihuri

2.3.1 Wihuri Details

2.3.2 Wihuri Major Business

2.3.3 Wihuri Plastic Food Containers Product and Solutions

2.3.4 Wihuri Plastic Food Containers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.3.5 Wihuri Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.4 Coveris

2.4.1 Coveris Details

2.4.2 Coveris Major Business

2.4.3 Coveris Plastic Food Containers Product and Solutions

2.4.4 Coveris Plastic Food Containers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.4.5 Coveris Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.5 Lock&Lock

2.5.1 Lock&Lock Details

2.5.2 Lock&Lock Major Business

2.5.3 Lock&Lock Plastic Food Containers Product and Solutions

2.5.4 Lock&Lock Plastic Food Containers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.5.5 Lock&Lock Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.6 Huhtamaki

2.6.1 Huhtamaki Details

2.6.2 Huhtamaki Major Business

2.6.3 Huhtamaki Plastic Food Containers Product and Solutions

2.6.4 Huhtamaki Plastic Food Containers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.6.5 Huhtamaki Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.7 Sabert

2.7.1 Sabert Details

2.7.2 Sabert Major Business

2.7.3 Sabert Plastic Food Containers Product and Solutions

2.7.4 Sabert Plastic Food Containers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.7.5 Sabert Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.8 Printpack Incorporated

2.8.1 Printpack Incorporated Details

2.8.2 Printpack Incorporated Major Business

2.8.3 Printpack Incorporated Plastic Food Containers Product and Solutions

2.8.4 Printpack Incorporated Plastic Food Containers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.8.5 Printpack Incorporated Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.9 Visy Proprietary Limited

2.9.1 Visy Proprietary Limited Details

2.9.2 Visy Proprietary Limited Major Business

2.9.3 Visy Proprietary Limited Plastic Food Containers Product and Solutions

2.9.4 Visy Proprietary Limited Plastic Food Containers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.9.5 Visy Proprietary Limited Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.10 Tupperware

2.10.1 Tupperware Details

2.10.2 Tupperware Major Business

2.10.3 Tupperware Plastic Food Containers Product and Solutions

2.10.4 Tupperware Plastic Food Containers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.10.5 Tupperware Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.11 Silgan

2.11.1 Silgan Details

2.11.2 Silgan Major Business

2.11.3 Silgan Plastic Food Containers Product and Solutions

2.11.4 Silgan Plastic Food Containers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.11.5 Silgan Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.12 Consolidated Container

2.12.1 Consolidated Container Details

2.12.2 Consolidated Container Major Business

2.12.3 Consolidated Container Plastic Food Containers Product and Solutions

2.12.4 Consolidated Container Plastic Food Containers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.12.5 Consolidated Container Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.13 Reynolds

2.13.1 Reynolds Details

2.13.2 Reynolds Major Business

2.13.3 Reynolds Plastic Food Containers Product and Solutions

2.13.4 Reynolds Plastic Food Containers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.13.5 Reynolds Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.14 PakPlast

2.14.1 PakPlast Details

2.14.2 PakPlast Major Business

2.14.3 PakPlast Plastic Food Containers Product and Solutions

2.14.4 PakPlast Plastic Food Containers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.14.5 PakPlast Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.15 LINPAC Packaging Limited

2.15.1 LINPAC Packaging Limited Details

2.15.2 LINPAC Packaging Limited Major Business

2.15.3 LINPAC Packaging Limited Plastic Food Containers Product and Solutions

2.15.4 LINPAC Packaging Limited Plastic Food Containers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.15.5 LINPAC Packaging Limited Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.16 Chuo Kagaku

2.16.1 Chuo Kagaku Details

2.16.2 Chuo Kagaku Major Business

2.16.3 Chuo Kagaku Plastic Food Containers Product and Solutions

2.16.4 Chuo Kagaku Plastic Food Containers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.16.5 Chuo Kagaku Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.17 Placon

2.17.1 Placon Details

2.17.2 Placon Major Business

2.17.3 Placon Plastic Food Containers Product and Solutions

2.17.4 Placon Plastic Food Containers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.17.5 Placon Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.18 ALPLA

2.18.1 ALPLA Details

2.18.2 ALPLA Major Business

2.18.3 ALPLA Plastic Food Containers Product and Solutions

2.18.4 ALPLA Plastic Food Containers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.18.5 ALPLA Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.20 OXO

2.20.1 OXO Details

2.20.2 OXO Major Business

2.20.3 OXO Plastic Food Containers Product and Solutions

2.20.4 OXO Plastic Food Containers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.20.5 OXO Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.21 Rubbermaid

2.21.1 Rubbermaid Details

2.21.2 Rubbermaid Major Business

2.21.3 Rubbermaid Plastic Food Containers Product and Solutions

2.21.4 Rubbermaid Plastic Food Containers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.21.5 Rubbermaid Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.22 Genpak

2.22.1 Genpak Details

2.22.2 Genpak Major Business

2.22.3 Genpak Plastic Food Containers Product and Solutions

2.22.4 Genpak Plastic Food Containers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.22.5 Genpak Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.23 Ring Container Technologies

2.23.1 Ring Container Technologies Details

2.23.2 Ring Container Technologies Major Business

2.23.3 Ring Container Technologies Plastic Food Containers Product and Solutions

2.23.4 Ring Container Technologies Plastic Food Containers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.23.5 Ring Container Technologies Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.24 EMSA

2.24.1 EMSA Details

2.24.2 EMSA Major Business

2.24.3 EMSA Plastic Food Containers Product and Solutions

2.24.4 EMSA Plastic Food Containers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.24.5 EMSA Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.25 Leyiduo

2.25.1 Leyiduo Details

2.25.2 Leyiduo Major Business

2.25.3 Leyiduo Plastic Food Containers Product and Solutions

2.25.4 Leyiduo Plastic Food Containers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.25.5 Leyiduo Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.26 World Kitchen-snapware

2.26.1 World Kitchen-snapware Details

2.26.2 World Kitchen-snapware Major Business

2.26.3 World Kitchen-snapware Plastic Food Containers Product and Solutions

2.26.4 World Kitchen-snapware Plastic Food Containers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.26.5 World Kitchen-snapware Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.27 Serioplast

2.27.1 Serioplast Details

2.27.2 Serioplast Major Business

2.27.3 Serioplast Plastic Food Containers Product and Solutions

2.27.4 Serioplast Plastic Food Containers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.27.5 Serioplast Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.28 Bonson

2.28.1 Bonson Details

2.28.2 Bonson Major Business

2.28.3 Bonson Plastic Food Containers Product and Solutions

2.28.4 Bonson Plastic Food Containers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.28.5 Bonson Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.29 Hebei Boqiang

2.29.1 Hebei Boqiang Details

2.29.2 Hebei Boqiang Major Business

2.29.3 Hebei Boqiang Plastic Food Containers Product and Solutions

2.29.4 Hebei Boqiang Plastic Food Containers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.29.5 Hebei Boqiang Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.30 Beijing Yuekang

2.30.1 Beijing Yuekang Details

2.30.2 Beijing Yuekang Major Business

2.30.3 Beijing Yuekang Plastic Food Containers Product and Solutions

2.30.4 Beijing Yuekang Plastic Food Containers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.30.5 Beijing Yuekang Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Plastic Food Containers Revenue and Share by Players (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 3 Plastic Food Containers Players Market Share in 2021

3.2.2 Top 10 Plastic Food Containers Players Market Share in 2021

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Plastic Food Containers Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Plastic Food Containers Mergers & Acquisitions

3.5 Plastic Food Containers New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global Plastic Food Containers Revenue and Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Plastic Food Containers Market Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Plastic Food Containers Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Plastic Food Containers Market Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

6 North America by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 North America Plastic Food Containers Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

6.2 North America Plastic Food Containers Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 North America Plastic Food Containers Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Plastic Food Containers Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

6.3.2 United States Plastic Food Containers Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

6.3.3 Canada Plastic Food Containers Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

6.3.4 Mexico Plastic Food Containers Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7 Europe by Country, by Type, and by Application

7.1 Europe Plastic Food Containers Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 Europe Plastic Food Containers Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 Europe Plastic Food Containers Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Plastic Food Containers Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 Germany Plastic Food Containers Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.3 France Plastic Food Containers Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.4 United Kingdom Plastic Food Containers Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.5 Russia Plastic Food Containers Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.6 Italy Plastic Food Containers Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8 Asia-Pacific by Region, by Type, and by Application

8.1 Asia-Pacific Plastic Food Containers Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Plastic Food Containers Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Plastic Food Containers Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Plastic Food Containers Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

8.3.2 China Plastic Food Containers Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Japan Plastic Food Containers Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.4 South Korea Plastic Food Containers Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.5 India Plastic Food Containers Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.6 Southeast Asia Plastic Food Containers Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.7 Australia Plastic Food Containers Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9 South America by Country, by Type, and by Application

9.1 South America Plastic Food Containers Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 South America Plastic Food Containers Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 South America Plastic Food Containers Market Size by Country

9.3.1 South America Plastic Food Containers Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Brazil Plastic Food Containers Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.3 Argentina Plastic Food Containers Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10 Middle East & Africa by Country, by Type, and by Application

10.1 Middle East & Africa Plastic Food Containers Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Plastic Food Containers Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Plastic Food Containers Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Plastic Food Containers Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Turkey Plastic Food Containers Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Saudi Arabia Plastic Food Containers Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10.3.4 UAE Plastic Food Containers Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11 Research Findings and Conclusion

12 Appendix

12.1 Methodology

12.2 Research Process and Data Source

12.3 Disclaimer

