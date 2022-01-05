Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Market Size Is Forecast To A Readjusted Size Of USD 3359.3 Million By 2028 With a CAGR of 3.8% During Review Period

The Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films market size is estimated to be worth US$ 2582.6 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 3359.3 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.8% during review period. Automotive PVB accounting for % of the Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a % CAGR in next six years. While Standard Film segment is altered to a % CAGR between 2022 and 2028.

Global key manufacturers of Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films include Eastman Chemical, Sekisui Chemicals, Kuraray, EVERLAM, and ChangChun Group, etc. In terms of revenue, the global top four players hold a share over % in 2021.

Market segmentation

Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2017-2028, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Market segment by Type, covers

Standard Film

High Performance Film

Market segment by Application can be divided into

Automotive PVB

Architecture PVB

Photovoltaic PVB

Others (Acoustic PVB, Thermal Insulation PVB)

The key market players for global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films market are listed below:

Eastman Chemical

Sekisui Chemicals

Kuraray

EVERLAM

ChangChun Group

Kingboard Chemical Holdings

Huakai Plastic

Zhejiang Decent Plastic

Rehone Plastic

Tanshan Jichang New Material

Wuhan Honghui New Material

Weifang Liyang New Material

Market segment by region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films from 2019 to 2022.

Chapter 3, the Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, end user, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films market forecast, by regions, type and end user, with sales and revenue, from 2023 to 2028.

Chapter 12, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films.

Chapter 13, 14, and 15, to describe Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Revenue by Type: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.2.2 Standard Film

1.2.3 High Performance Film

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Revenue by Application: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.3.2 Automotive PVB

1.3.3 Architecture PVB

1.3.4 Photovoltaic PVB

1.3.5 Others (Acoustic PVB, Thermal Insulation PVB)

1.4 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Market Size & Forecast

1.4.1 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Sales in Value (2017 & 2021 & 2028)

1.4.2 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Sales in Volume (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Price (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Production Capacity Analysis

1.5.1 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Total Production Capacity (2017-2028)

1.5.2 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Production Capacity by Geographic Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Market Drivers

1.6.2 Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Market Restraints

1.6.3 Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Trends Analysis

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Eastman Chemical

2.1.1 Eastman Chemical Details

2.1.2 Eastman Chemical Major Business

2.1.3 Eastman Chemical Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Product and Services

2.1.4 Eastman Chemical Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.2 Sekisui Chemicals

2.2.1 Sekisui Chemicals Details

2.2.2 Sekisui Chemicals Major Business

2.2.3 Sekisui Chemicals Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Product and Services

2.2.4 Sekisui Chemicals Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.3 Kuraray

2.3.1 Kuraray Details

2.3.2 Kuraray Major Business

2.3.3 Kuraray Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Product and Services

2.3.4 Kuraray Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.4 EVERLAM

2.4.1 EVERLAM Details

2.4.2 EVERLAM Major Business

2.4.3 EVERLAM Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Product and Services

2.4.4 EVERLAM Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.5 ChangChun Group

2.5.1 ChangChun Group Details

2.5.2 ChangChun Group Major Business

2.5.3 ChangChun Group Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Product and Services

2.5.4 ChangChun Group Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.6 Kingboard Chemical Holdings

2.6.1 Kingboard Chemical Holdings Details

2.6.2 Kingboard Chemical Holdings Major Business

2.6.3 Kingboard Chemical Holdings Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Product and Services

2.6.4 Kingboard Chemical Holdings Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.7 Huakai Plastic

2.7.1 Huakai Plastic Details

2.7.2 Huakai Plastic Major Business

2.7.3 Huakai Plastic Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Product and Services

2.7.4 Huakai Plastic Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.8 Zhejiang Decent Plastic

2.8.1 Zhejiang Decent Plastic Details

2.8.2 Zhejiang Decent Plastic Major Business

2.8.3 Zhejiang Decent Plastic Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Product and Services

2.8.4 Zhejiang Decent Plastic Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.9 Rehone Plastic

2.9.1 Rehone Plastic Details

2.9.2 Rehone Plastic Major Business

2.9.3 Rehone Plastic Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Product and Services

2.9.4 Rehone Plastic Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.10 Tanshan Jichang New Material

2.10.1 Tanshan Jichang New Material Details

2.10.2 Tanshan Jichang New Material Major Business

2.10.3 Tanshan Jichang New Material Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Product and Services

2.10.4 Tanshan Jichang New Material Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.11 Wuhan Honghui New Material

2.11.1 Wuhan Honghui New Material Details

2.11.2 Wuhan Honghui New Material Major Business

2.11.3 Wuhan Honghui New Material Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Product and Services

2.11.4 Wuhan Honghui New Material Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.12 Weifang Liyang New Material

2.12.1 Weifang Liyang New Material Details

2.12.2 Weifang Liyang New Material Major Business

2.12.3 Weifang Liyang New Material Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Product and Services

2.12.4 Weifang Liyang New Material Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3 Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Breakdown Data by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Sales in Volume by Manufacturer (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3.2 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Revenue by Manufacturer (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3.3 Key Manufacturer Market Position in Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Manufacturer Market Share in 2021

3.4.2 Top 6 Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Manufacturer Market Share in 2021

3.5 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Production Capacity by Company: 2021 VS 2022

3.6 Manufacturer by Geography: Head Office and Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Production Site

3.7 New Entrant and Capacity Expansion Plans

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions

4 Market Analysis by Region

4.1 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Market Size by Region

4.1.1 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

4.1.2 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

4.2 North America Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Revenue (2017-2028)

4.3 Europe Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Revenue (2017-2028)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Revenue (2017-2028)

4.5 South America Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Revenue (2017-2028)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Revenue (2017-2028)

5 Market Segment by Type

5.1 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Sales in Volume by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Price by Type (2017-2028)

6 Market Segment by Application

6.1 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Sales in Volume by Application (2017-2028)

6.2 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Price by Application (2017-2028)

7 North America by Country, by Type, and by Application

7.1 North America Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 North America Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 North America Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Market Size by Country

7.3.1 North America Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 United States Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.4 Canada Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.5 Mexico Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8 Europe by Country, by Type, and by Application

8.1 Europe Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Market Size by Country

8.3.1 Europe Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.4 France Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.5 United Kingdom Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.6 Russia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.7 Italy Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9 Asia-Pacific by Region, by Type, and by Application

9.1 Asia-Pacific Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia-Pacific Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia-Pacific Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Market Size by Region

9.3.1 Asia-Pacific Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia-Pacific Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.4 Japan Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.5 Korea Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.6 India Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.7 Southeast Asia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.8 Australia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10 South America by Region, by Type, and by Application

10.1 South America Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 South America Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 South America Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Market Size by Country

10.3.1 South America Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 South America Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Brazil Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10.3.4 Argentina Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11 Middle East & Africa by Country, by Type, and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Sales by Type (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Sales by Application (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East & Africa Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Market Size by Country

11.3.1 Middle East & Africa Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East & Africa Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.4 Egypt Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.6 South Africa Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

12 Raw Material and Industry Chain

12.1 Raw Material of Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films and Key Manufacturers

12.2 Manufacturing Costs Percentage of Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films

12.3 Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Production Process

12.4 Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Industrial Chain

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Typical Distributors

13.3 Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films Typical Customers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Research Process and Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

