Global Shock Absorber Market Size Is Forecast To A Readjusted Size Of USD 12890 Million By 2028 With a CAGR of 2.1% During Review Period

The Shock Absorber market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the global Shock Absorber market size is estimated to be worth US$ 11140 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 12890 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.1% during review period. Passenger Vehicles accounting for % of the Shock Absorber global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a % CAGR in next six years. While Single-Tube Shock Absorbers segment is altered to a % CAGR between 2022 and 2028.

Global key manufacturers of Shock Absorber include ZF, TENNECO, KYB Corporation, Hitachi Automotive Systems, and Showa Corporation, etc. In terms of revenue, the global top four players hold a share over % in 2021.

Market segmentation

Shock Absorber market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2017-2028, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Market segment by Type, covers

Single-Tube Shock Absorbers

Twin-Tube Shock Absorbers

Market segment by Application can be divided into

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

The key market players for global Shock Absorber market are listed below:

ZF

TENNECO

KYB Corporation

Hitachi Automotive Systems

Showa Corporation

Mando

Magneti Marelli

Bilstein

Nanyang Cijan Automobile

KONI

ADD Industry

Gabriel

ALKO

KW

Ohlins

BC Racing

Tein inc

Eibach

D2

H&R

HSK

AST suspension

Market segment by region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Shock Absorber product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Shock Absorber, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Shock Absorber from 2019 to 2022.

Chapter 3, the Shock Absorber competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Shock Absorber breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, end user, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Shock Absorber market forecast, by regions, type and end user, with sales and revenue, from 2023 to 2028.

Chapter 12, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of Shock Absorber.

Chapter 13, 14, and 15, to describe Shock Absorber sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Shock Absorber Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Shock Absorber Revenue by Type: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.2.2 Single-Tube Shock Absorbers

1.2.3 Twin-Tube Shock Absorbers

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Shock Absorber Revenue by Application: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.3.2 Passenger Vehicles

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.4 Global Shock Absorber Market Size & Forecast

1.4.1 Global Shock Absorber Sales in Value (2017 & 2021 & 2028)

1.4.2 Global Shock Absorber Sales in Volume (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Shock Absorber Price (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Shock Absorber Production Capacity Analysis

1.5.1 Global Shock Absorber Total Production Capacity (2017-2028)

1.5.2 Global Shock Absorber Production Capacity by Geographic Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Shock Absorber Market Drivers

1.6.2 Shock Absorber Market Restraints

1.6.3 Shock Absorber Trends Analysis

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 ZF

2.1.1 ZF Details

2.1.2 ZF Major Business

2.1.3 ZF Shock Absorber Product and Services

2.1.4 ZF Shock Absorber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.2 TENNECO

2.2.1 TENNECO Details

2.2.2 TENNECO Major Business

2.2.3 TENNECO Shock Absorber Product and Services

2.2.4 TENNECO Shock Absorber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.3 KYB Corporation

2.3.1 KYB Corporation Details

2.3.2 KYB Corporation Major Business

2.3.3 KYB Corporation Shock Absorber Product and Services

2.3.4 KYB Corporation Shock Absorber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.4 Hitachi Automotive Systems

2.4.1 Hitachi Automotive Systems Details

2.4.2 Hitachi Automotive Systems Major Business

2.4.3 Hitachi Automotive Systems Shock Absorber Product and Services

2.4.4 Hitachi Automotive Systems Shock Absorber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.5 Showa Corporation

2.5.1 Showa Corporation Details

2.5.2 Showa Corporation Major Business

2.5.3 Showa Corporation Shock Absorber Product and Services

2.5.4 Showa Corporation Shock Absorber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.6 Mando

2.6.1 Mando Details

2.6.2 Mando Major Business

2.6.3 Mando Shock Absorber Product and Services

2.6.4 Mando Shock Absorber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.7 Magneti Marelli

2.7.1 Magneti Marelli Details

2.7.2 Magneti Marelli Major Business

2.7.3 Magneti Marelli Shock Absorber Product and Services

2.7.4 Magneti Marelli Shock Absorber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.8 Bilstein

2.8.1 Bilstein Details

2.8.2 Bilstein Major Business

2.8.3 Bilstein Shock Absorber Product and Services

2.8.4 Bilstein Shock Absorber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.9 Nanyang Cijan Automobile

2.9.1 Nanyang Cijan Automobile Details

2.9.2 Nanyang Cijan Automobile Major Business

2.9.3 Nanyang Cijan Automobile Shock Absorber Product and Services

2.9.4 Nanyang Cijan Automobile Shock Absorber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.10 KONI

2.10.1 KONI Details

2.10.2 KONI Major Business

2.10.3 KONI Shock Absorber Product and Services

2.10.4 KONI Shock Absorber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.11 ADD Industry

2.11.1 ADD Industry Details

2.11.2 ADD Industry Major Business

2.11.3 ADD Industry Shock Absorber Product and Services

2.11.4 ADD Industry Shock Absorber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.12 Gabriel

2.12.1 Gabriel Details

2.12.2 Gabriel Major Business

2.12.3 Gabriel Shock Absorber Product and Services

2.12.4 Gabriel Shock Absorber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.13 ALKO

2.13.1 ALKO Details

2.13.2 ALKO Major Business

2.13.3 ALKO Shock Absorber Product and Services

2.13.4 ALKO Shock Absorber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.14 KW

2.14.1 KW Details

2.14.2 KW Major Business

2.14.3 KW Shock Absorber Product and Services

2.14.4 KW Shock Absorber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.15 Ohlins

2.15.1 Ohlins Details

2.15.2 Ohlins Major Business

2.15.3 Ohlins Shock Absorber Product and Services

2.15.4 Ohlins Shock Absorber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.16 BC Racing

2.16.1 BC Racing Details

2.16.2 BC Racing Major Business

2.16.3 BC Racing Shock Absorber Product and Services

2.16.4 BC Racing Shock Absorber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.17 Tein inc

2.17.1 Tein inc Details

2.17.2 Tein inc Major Business

2.17.3 Tein inc Shock Absorber Product and Services

2.17.4 Tein inc Shock Absorber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.18 Eibach

2.18.1 Eibach Details

2.18.2 Eibach Major Business

2.18.3 Eibach Shock Absorber Product and Services

2.18.4 Eibach Shock Absorber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.19 D2

2.19.1 D2 Details

2.19.2 D2 Major Business

2.19.3 D2 Shock Absorber Product and Services

2.19.4 D2 Shock Absorber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.20 H&R

2.20.1 H&R Details

2.20.2 H&R Major Business

2.20.3 H&R Shock Absorber Product and Services

2.20.4 H&R Shock Absorber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.21 HSK

2.21.1 HSK Details

2.21.2 HSK Major Business

2.21.3 HSK Shock Absorber Product and Services

2.21.4 HSK Shock Absorber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.22 AST suspension

2.22.1 AST suspension Details

2.22.2 AST suspension Major Business

2.22.3 AST suspension Shock Absorber Product and Services

2.22.4 AST suspension Shock Absorber Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3 Shock Absorber Breakdown Data by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Shock Absorber Sales in Volume by Manufacturer (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3.2 Global Shock Absorber Revenue by Manufacturer (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3.3 Key Manufacturer Market Position in Shock Absorber

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Shock Absorber Manufacturer Market Share in 2021

3.4.2 Top 6 Shock Absorber Manufacturer Market Share in 2021

3.5 Global Shock Absorber Production Capacity by Company: 2021 VS 2022

3.6 Manufacturer by Geography: Head Office and Shock Absorber Production Site

3.7 New Entrant and Capacity Expansion Plans

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions

4 Market Analysis by Region

4.1 Global Shock Absorber Market Size by Region

4.1.1 Global Shock Absorber Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

4.1.2 Global Shock Absorber Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

4.2 North America Shock Absorber Revenue (2017-2028)

4.3 Europe Shock Absorber Revenue (2017-2028)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Shock Absorber Revenue (2017-2028)

4.5 South America Shock Absorber Revenue (2017-2028)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Shock Absorber Revenue (2017-2028)

5 Market Segment by Type

5.1 Global Shock Absorber Sales in Volume by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Shock Absorber Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Shock Absorber Price by Type (2017-2028)

6 Market Segment by Application

6.1 Global Shock Absorber Sales in Volume by Application (2017-2028)

6.2 Global Shock Absorber Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 Global Shock Absorber Price by Application (2017-2028)

7 North America by Country, by Type, and by Application

7.1 North America Shock Absorber Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 North America Shock Absorber Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 North America Shock Absorber Market Size by Country

7.3.1 North America Shock Absorber Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America Shock Absorber Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 United States Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.4 Canada Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.5 Mexico Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8 Europe by Country, by Type, and by Application

8.1 Europe Shock Absorber Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe Shock Absorber Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe Shock Absorber Market Size by Country

8.3.1 Europe Shock Absorber Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Shock Absorber Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.4 France Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.5 United Kingdom Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.6 Russia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.7 Italy Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9 Asia-Pacific by Region, by Type, and by Application

9.1 Asia-Pacific Shock Absorber Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia-Pacific Shock Absorber Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia-Pacific Shock Absorber Market Size by Region

9.3.1 Asia-Pacific Shock Absorber Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia-Pacific Shock Absorber Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.4 Japan Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.5 Korea Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.6 India Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.7 Southeast Asia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.8 Australia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10 South America by Region, by Type, and by Application

10.1 South America Shock Absorber Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 South America Shock Absorber Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 South America Shock Absorber Market Size by Country

10.3.1 South America Shock Absorber Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 South America Shock Absorber Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Brazil Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10.3.4 Argentina Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11 Middle East & Africa by Country, by Type, and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Shock Absorber Sales by Type (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Shock Absorber Sales by Application (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East & Africa Shock Absorber Market Size by Country

11.3.1 Middle East & Africa Shock Absorber Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East & Africa Shock Absorber Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.4 Egypt Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.6 South Africa Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

12 Raw Material and Industry Chain

12.1 Raw Material of Shock Absorber and Key Manufacturers

12.2 Manufacturing Costs Percentage of Shock Absorber

12.3 Shock Absorber Production Process

12.4 Shock Absorber Industrial Chain

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Shock Absorber Typical Distributors

13.3 Shock Absorber Typical Customers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Research Process and Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

