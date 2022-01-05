Global Airbag Market Size Is Forecast To A Readjusted Size Of USD 14310 Million By 2028 With a CAGR of 1.7% During Review Period

The Airbag market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the global Airbag market size is estimated to be worth US$ 12700 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 14310 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 1.7% during review period. Sedan accounting for % of the Airbag global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a % CAGR in next six years. While Frontal Airbags segment is altered to a % CAGR between 2022 and 2028.

Global key manufacturers of Airbag include Autoliv, Joyson Safety Systems, ZF-TRW, Toyota Gosei, and Hyundai Mobis, etc. In terms of revenue, the global top four players hold a share over % in 2021.

Market segmentation

Airbag market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2017-2028, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Market segment by Type, covers

Frontal Airbags

Side Airbags

Curtain Airbags

Knee Airbags

Others

Market segment by Application can be divided into

Sedan

SUV

Pickup Truck

Others

The key market players for global Airbag market are listed below:

Autoliv

Joyson Safety Systems

ZF-TRW

Toyota Gosei

Hyundai Mobis

Nihon Plast

Ashimori

Jin Heng

Market segment by region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Airbag product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Airbag, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Airbag from 2019 to 2022.

Chapter 3, the Airbag competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Airbag breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, end user, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Airbag market forecast, by regions, type and end user, with sales and revenue, from 2023 to 2028.

Chapter 12, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of Airbag.

Chapter 13, 14, and 15, to describe Airbag sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Airbag Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Airbag Revenue by Type: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.2.2 Frontal Airbags

1.2.3 Side Airbags

1.2.4 Curtain Airbags

1.2.5 Knee Airbags

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Airbag Revenue by Application: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.3.2 Sedan

1.3.3 SUV

1.3.4 Pickup Truck

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Airbag Market Size & Forecast

1.4.1 Global Airbag Sales in Value (2017 & 2021 & 2028)

1.4.2 Global Airbag Sales in Volume (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Airbag Price (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Airbag Production Capacity Analysis

1.5.1 Global Airbag Total Production Capacity (2017-2028)

1.5.2 Global Airbag Production Capacity by Geographic Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Airbag Market Drivers

1.6.2 Airbag Market Restraints

1.6.3 Airbag Trends Analysis

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Autoliv

2.1.1 Autoliv Details

2.1.2 Autoliv Major Business

2.1.3 Autoliv Airbag Product and Services

2.1.4 Autoliv Airbag Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.2 Joyson Safety Systems

2.2.1 Joyson Safety Systems Details

2.2.2 Joyson Safety Systems Major Business

2.2.3 Joyson Safety Systems Airbag Product and Services

2.2.4 Joyson Safety Systems Airbag Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.3 ZF-TRW

2.3.1 ZF-TRW Details

2.3.2 ZF-TRW Major Business

2.3.3 ZF-TRW Airbag Product and Services

2.3.4 ZF-TRW Airbag Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.4 Toyota Gosei

2.4.1 Toyota Gosei Details

2.4.2 Toyota Gosei Major Business

2.4.3 Toyota Gosei Airbag Product and Services

2.4.4 Toyota Gosei Airbag Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.5 Hyundai Mobis

2.5.1 Hyundai Mobis Details

2.5.2 Hyundai Mobis Major Business

2.5.3 Hyundai Mobis Airbag Product and Services

2.5.4 Hyundai Mobis Airbag Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.6 Nihon Plast

2.6.1 Nihon Plast Details

2.6.2 Nihon Plast Major Business

2.6.3 Nihon Plast Airbag Product and Services

2.6.4 Nihon Plast Airbag Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.7 Ashimori

2.7.1 Ashimori Details

2.7.2 Ashimori Major Business

2.7.3 Ashimori Airbag Product and Services

2.7.4 Ashimori Airbag Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.8 Jin Heng

2.8.1 Jin Heng Details

2.8.2 Jin Heng Major Business

2.8.3 Jin Heng Airbag Product and Services

2.8.4 Jin Heng Airbag Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3 Airbag Breakdown Data by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Airbag Sales in Volume by Manufacturer (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3.2 Global Airbag Revenue by Manufacturer (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3.3 Key Manufacturer Market Position in Airbag

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Airbag Manufacturer Market Share in 2021

3.4.2 Top 6 Airbag Manufacturer Market Share in 2021

3.5 Global Airbag Production Capacity by Company: 2021 VS 2022

3.6 Manufacturer by Geography: Head Office and Airbag Production Site

3.7 New Entrant and Capacity Expansion Plans

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions

4 Market Analysis by Region

4.1 Global Airbag Market Size by Region

4.1.1 Global Airbag Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

4.1.2 Global Airbag Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

4.2 North America Airbag Revenue (2017-2028)

4.3 Europe Airbag Revenue (2017-2028)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Airbag Revenue (2017-2028)

4.5 South America Airbag Revenue (2017-2028)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Airbag Revenue (2017-2028)

5 Market Segment by Type

5.1 Global Airbag Sales in Volume by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Airbag Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Airbag Price by Type (2017-2028)

6 Market Segment by Application

6.1 Global Airbag Sales in Volume by Application (2017-2028)

6.2 Global Airbag Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 Global Airbag Price by Application (2017-2028)

7 North America by Country, by Type, and by Application

7.1 North America Airbag Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 North America Airbag Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 North America Airbag Market Size by Country

7.3.1 North America Airbag Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America Airbag Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 United States Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.4 Canada Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.5 Mexico Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8 Europe by Country, by Type, and by Application

8.1 Europe Airbag Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe Airbag Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe Airbag Market Size by Country

8.3.1 Europe Airbag Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Airbag Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.4 France Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.5 United Kingdom Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.6 Russia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.7 Italy Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9 Asia-Pacific by Region, by Type, and by Application

9.1 Asia-Pacific Airbag Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia-Pacific Airbag Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia-Pacific Airbag Market Size by Region

9.3.1 Asia-Pacific Airbag Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia-Pacific Airbag Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.4 Japan Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.5 Korea Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.6 India Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.7 Southeast Asia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.8 Australia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10 South America by Region, by Type, and by Application

10.1 South America Airbag Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 South America Airbag Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 South America Airbag Market Size by Country

10.3.1 South America Airbag Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 South America Airbag Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Brazil Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10.3.4 Argentina Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11 Middle East & Africa by Country, by Type, and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Airbag Sales by Type (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Airbag Sales by Application (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East & Africa Airbag Market Size by Country

11.3.1 Middle East & Africa Airbag Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East & Africa Airbag Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.4 Egypt Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.6 South Africa Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

12 Raw Material and Industry Chain

12.1 Raw Material of Airbag and Key Manufacturers

12.2 Manufacturing Costs Percentage of Airbag

12.3 Airbag Production Process

12.4 Airbag Industrial Chain

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Airbag Typical Distributors

13.3 Airbag Typical Customers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Research Process and Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

