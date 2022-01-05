Global Post-Traumatic Headache Market to Grow with Increasing Number of Vehicular Accidents

The global “post-traumatic headache Market” is expected to witness healthy growth on account of increasing number of vehicular and sports-related accidents. Key insights have been shared by Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled “Post-Traumatic Headache Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Drug Type (Anti-inflammatory drugs, Acetylsalicylic acid, Acetaminophen, Migraine-specific abortant triptan, Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), and Geography Forecast till 2026”. The report analyses and highlights the important factors driving the market.

We follow a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country-level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.

The Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.

Traumatic Brain Injuries Getting More Attention

Increasing incidents of traumatic brain injuries has forced individuals and organizations to turn their attention towards post-traumatic headaches. The global market is poised to grow as a result during the forecast period. Additionally, increasing instances of vehicular accidents and sports-related head injuries are some of the pivotal factors that are expected to fuel the post-traumatic headache market growth. For example, American Medical Society for Sports Medicine estimates that close 3.8 million concussions occur in America every year due to competitive sports. Rise in migraine cases due to head trauma is seen to be another major driver in the global post-traumatic headache market during the forecast period. Evidence for this has been provided by the American Migraine Foundation which says that around 1.7 million traumatic brain injuries occur every year in America.

Restrained Growth Foreseen

The global post-traumatic headache market is anticipated to have restrained growth owing to a few discouraging factors. For example, many countries such as the US have put very stringent regulations on approval of drugs. Recently, the US government found out the high concentration of opioids in drugs treating migraine and had to take prompt action to better regulate the opioid market. Furthermore, developing drugs to treat post-traumatic headaches is expensive and time consuming. This can prove to be a major roadblock in the market growth and expansion.

Headaches can be described as episodes of physical and psychological discomfort. According to medical professionals, headaches are generally a sign of stress or mental distress, and can also be an indication of a medical disorder such as anxiety and depression. Trauma refers to any kind of physical injury that can occur as a result of violence, sports, and accidents. Post-trauma headache refers to a long-lasting headache that a person experiences after an injury to the head. According to the International Headache Society, post-traumatic headache typically occurs within a week of the injury event. Persisting for long periods of time, it is characterised by symptoms such as dizziness, fatigue, loss of concentration, photo sensitivity, and insomnia.

