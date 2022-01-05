The Automotive Surround-View Systems market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.globalinforesearch.com/reports/707211/automotive-surround-view-systems

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the global Automotive Surround-View Systems market size is estimated to be worth US$ 3042.8 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 9910.1 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 18.4% during review period. OEM accounting for % of the Automotive Surround-View Systems global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a % CAGR in next six years. While 4 Cameras Type segment is altered to a % CAGR between 2022 and 2028.

Global key manufacturers of Automotive Surround-View Systems include Valeo, Magna, Continental, Denso, and Aisin, etc. In terms of revenue, the global top four players hold a share over % in 2021.

Market segmentation

Automotive Surround-View Systems market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2017-2028, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Market segment by Type, covers

4 Cameras Type

6 Cameras Type

Others

Market segment by Application can be divided into

OEM

Aftermarket

The key market players for global Automotive Surround-View Systems market are listed below:

Valeo

Magna

Continental

Denso

Aisin

Mobis

Fujitsu

Clarion

SL

Good Driver

Percherry

Market segment by region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Surround-View Systems product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automotive Surround-View Systems, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automotive Surround-View Systems from 2019 to 2022.

Chapter 3, the Automotive Surround-View Systems competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Automotive Surround-View Systems breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, end user, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Automotive Surround-View Systems market forecast, by regions, type and end user, with sales and revenue, from 2023 to 2028.

Chapter 12, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of Automotive Surround-View Systems.

Chapter 13, 14, and 15, to describe Automotive Surround-View Systems sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Surround-View Systems Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Automotive Surround-View Systems Revenue by Type: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.2.2 4 Cameras Type

1.2.3 6 Cameras Type

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Automotive Surround-View Systems Revenue by Application: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

1.3.2 OEM

1.3.3 Aftermarket

1.4 Global Automotive Surround-View Systems Market Size & Forecast

1.4.1 Global Automotive Surround-View Systems Sales in Value (2017 & 2021 & 2028)

1.4.2 Global Automotive Surround-View Systems Sales in Volume (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Automotive Surround-View Systems Price (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Automotive Surround-View Systems Production Capacity Analysis

1.5.1 Global Automotive Surround-View Systems Total Production Capacity (2017-2028)

1.5.2 Global Automotive Surround-View Systems Production Capacity by Geographic Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Automotive Surround-View Systems Market Drivers

1.6.2 Automotive Surround-View Systems Market Restraints

1.6.3 Automotive Surround-View Systems Trends Analysis

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Valeo

2.1.1 Valeo Details

2.1.2 Valeo Major Business

2.1.3 Valeo Automotive Surround-View Systems Product and Services

2.1.4 Valeo Automotive Surround-View Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.2 Magna

2.2.1 Magna Details

2.2.2 Magna Major Business

2.2.3 Magna Automotive Surround-View Systems Product and Services

2.2.4 Magna Automotive Surround-View Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.3 Continental

2.3.1 Continental Details

2.3.2 Continental Major Business

2.3.3 Continental Automotive Surround-View Systems Product and Services

2.3.4 Continental Automotive Surround-View Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.4 Denso

2.4.1 Denso Details

2.4.2 Denso Major Business

2.4.3 Denso Automotive Surround-View Systems Product and Services

2.4.4 Denso Automotive Surround-View Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.5 Aisin

2.5.1 Aisin Details

2.5.2 Aisin Major Business

2.5.3 Aisin Automotive Surround-View Systems Product and Services

2.5.4 Aisin Automotive Surround-View Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.6 Mobis

2.6.1 Mobis Details

2.6.2 Mobis Major Business

2.6.3 Mobis Automotive Surround-View Systems Product and Services

2.6.4 Mobis Automotive Surround-View Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.7 Fujitsu

2.7.1 Fujitsu Details

2.7.2 Fujitsu Major Business

2.7.3 Fujitsu Automotive Surround-View Systems Product and Services

2.7.4 Fujitsu Automotive Surround-View Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.8 Clarion

2.8.1 Clarion Details

2.8.2 Clarion Major Business

2.8.3 Clarion Automotive Surround-View Systems Product and Services

2.8.4 Clarion Automotive Surround-View Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.9 SL

2.9.1 SL Details

2.9.2 SL Major Business

2.9.3 SL Automotive Surround-View Systems Product and Services

2.9.4 SL Automotive Surround-View Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.10 Good Driver

2.10.1 Good Driver Details

2.10.2 Good Driver Major Business

2.10.3 Good Driver Automotive Surround-View Systems Product and Services

2.10.4 Good Driver Automotive Surround-View Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

2.11 Percherry

2.11.1 Percherry Details

2.11.2 Percherry Major Business

2.11.3 Percherry Automotive Surround-View Systems Product and Services

2.11.4 Percherry Automotive Surround-View Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3 Automotive Surround-View Systems Breakdown Data by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Automotive Surround-View Systems Sales in Volume by Manufacturer (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3.2 Global Automotive Surround-View Systems Revenue by Manufacturer (2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022)

3.3 Key Manufacturer Market Position in Automotive Surround-View Systems

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Automotive Surround-View Systems Manufacturer Market Share in 2021

3.4.2 Top 6 Automotive Surround-View Systems Manufacturer Market Share in 2021

3.5 Global Automotive Surround-View Systems Production Capacity by Company: 2021 VS 2022

3.6 Manufacturer by Geography: Head Office and Automotive Surround-View Systems Production Site

3.7 New Entrant and Capacity Expansion Plans

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions

4 Market Analysis by Region

4.1 Global Automotive Surround-View Systems Market Size by Region

4.1.1 Global Automotive Surround-View Systems Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

4.1.2 Global Automotive Surround-View Systems Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

4.2 North America Automotive Surround-View Systems Revenue (2017-2028)

4.3 Europe Automotive Surround-View Systems Revenue (2017-2028)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Automotive Surround-View Systems Revenue (2017-2028)

4.5 South America Automotive Surround-View Systems Revenue (2017-2028)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Automotive Surround-View Systems Revenue (2017-2028)

5 Market Segment by Type

5.1 Global Automotive Surround-View Systems Sales in Volume by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Automotive Surround-View Systems Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Automotive Surround-View Systems Price by Type (2017-2028)

6 Market Segment by Application

6.1 Global Automotive Surround-View Systems Sales in Volume by Application (2017-2028)

6.2 Global Automotive Surround-View Systems Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 Global Automotive Surround-View Systems Price by Application (2017-2028)

7 North America by Country, by Type, and by Application

7.1 North America Automotive Surround-View Systems Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 North America Automotive Surround-View Systems Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 North America Automotive Surround-View Systems Market Size by Country

7.3.1 North America Automotive Surround-View Systems Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America Automotive Surround-View Systems Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 United States Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.4 Canada Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

7.3.5 Mexico Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8 Europe by Country, by Type, and by Application

8.1 Europe Automotive Surround-View Systems Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe Automotive Surround-View Systems Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe Automotive Surround-View Systems Market Size by Country

8.3.1 Europe Automotive Surround-View Systems Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Automotive Surround-View Systems Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.4 France Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.5 United Kingdom Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.6 Russia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

8.3.7 Italy Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9 Asia-Pacific by Region, by Type, and by Application

9.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Surround-View Systems Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Surround-View Systems Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Surround-View Systems Market Size by Region

9.3.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Surround-View Systems Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Surround-View Systems Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.4 Japan Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.5 Korea Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.6 India Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.7 Southeast Asia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

9.3.8 Australia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10 South America by Region, by Type, and by Application

10.1 South America Automotive Surround-View Systems Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 South America Automotive Surround-View Systems Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 South America Automotive Surround-View Systems Market Size by Country

10.3.1 South America Automotive Surround-View Systems Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 South America Automotive Surround-View Systems Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Brazil Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

10.3.4 Argentina Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11 Middle East & Africa by Country, by Type, and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Automotive Surround-View Systems Sales by Type (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Automotive Surround-View Systems Sales by Application (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East & Africa Automotive Surround-View Systems Market Size by Country

11.3.1 Middle East & Africa Automotive Surround-View Systems Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East & Africa Automotive Surround-View Systems Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.4 Egypt Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

11.3.6 South Africa Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)

12 Raw Material and Industry Chain

12.1 Raw Material of Automotive Surround-View Systems and Key Manufacturers

12.2 Manufacturing Costs Percentage of Automotive Surround-View Systems

12.3 Automotive Surround-View Systems Production Process

12.4 Automotive Surround-View Systems Industrial Chain

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Automotive Surround-View Systems Typical Distributors

13.3 Automotive Surround-View Systems Typical Customers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Research Process and Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

GlobaI Info Research（GIR） is a report publisher, a customer, interest-based suppliers. Is in the best interests of our clients, they determine our every move. At the same time, we have great respect for the views of customers. With the improvement of the quality of our research, we develop custom interdisciplinary and comprehensive solution. For further development, we will do better and better. GlobalInfoResearch will with excellent professional knowledge and experience to carry out all aspects of our business. At the same time, we will thoroughly look for information, to give a more comprehensive development.

Contact US

Global Info Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +86-13660489451 00852-58197708(HK)

WeChat: 17665052062

Add:FLAT/RM A 9/F SILVERCORP INTERNATIONAL TOWER 707-713 NATHAN ROAD MONGKOK KL HONG KONG