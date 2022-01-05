Uterine Cancer Diagnostics Testing Market to Witness Remarkable Growth on Account of Improving Healthcare Facilities

The increasing prevalence of uterine cancer worldwide is driving the global “uterine cancer diagnostics testing market” says Fortune Business Insights in their new study. The study is titled,” Uterine Cancer Diagnostics Testing Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Blood test, Endometrial biopsy, Imaging, Others), By End-user (Hospitals, Diagnostic centers, Cancer research centers, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026”.

According to the report, the market is anticipated to be dominated by the endometrial biopsy segment on the basis of segmentation by type. This is because of the higher adoption of uterine testing diagnostics testing equipment and the cost associated with the process.

Research Methodology:

We follow a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country-level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.

The Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.

Rising Prevalence of Uterine Cancer Driving Market

The global market for uterine cancer diagnostics testing is growing because of the rising incidence of cancer of the uterus worldwide. The National Cancer Institute of the U.S. states an estimate of 60,000 new cases of uterine cancer in 2019, which, in some cases, leads to gestational trophoblastic disease, where cells inside a woman’s uterus grows abnormally. The rising prevalence of uterine cancer is a major factor boosting the global market and anticipated to continue doing the same in the coming years as well.

The Canadian Cancer Society stated in 2017 the number of women diagnosed with uterine cancer in Canada alone was 7,300. The department of Health and Human Services estimates 11.0% of women between ages 15 to 40 years suffer from endometriosis every year in the U.S. the aforementioned factors are anticipated to drive the market remarkably in the coming years. This, coupled with, the rising prevalence of diabetes and people suffering from obesity per year in the U.S., are expected to boost the global market for uterine cancer diagnostics in the near future.

On the flipside, the market may face challenges in terms of high installation costs of uterine cancer diagnostic imaging systems, and the complications related to the patient’s maternity post biopsy procedure. Additionally, the lack of skilled doctors and shortage of healthcare resources such as radiologists in developing nations may also hamper the market in the coming years.

Nevertheless, government initiatives regarding theadopted to promote awareness about various cancer types and improvement in treatment facilities over the time is are anticipated to propel demand for uterine cancer therapeutics in the market. This, accompanied with the rising disposable income of the people is propelling people to opt for better treatment facilities.

The report covers:

Global Uterine Cancer Diagnostics Testing Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.

