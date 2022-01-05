Global Chronic Kidney Disease Treatment Market to Grow as the Incidence of Chronic Conditions Steadily Climbs Worldwide

Increasing prevalence of diabetes across the globe will be a major factor expanding the global “chronic kidney disease treatment market” in the forthcoming decade. Diabetes damages the small blood vessels all over the body. When the blood vessels in the kidneys get injured, the kidneys are unable to clean the blood properly, resulting in the body retaining excessive amount of water and salts, which then leads to weight gain. Nerve damage caused by diabetes can severely disturb urine functions. For example, bacteria can grow unimpeded and cause infection if you hold urine in the bladder for a long time. More importantly, the incidence of diabetes around the world is rising at a rapid rate. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), presently, there are about 463 million diabetics in the world. The IDF estimates that by 2045, this number will hit 700 million, given the unhealthy lifestyles majority of the people are leading today. Thus, steady diffusion of diabetes among the world populace will spike the demand for effective treatments for chronic kidney disease.

In its recent report, titled "Chronic Kidney Disease Treatment Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type of Treatment (Drugs, Dialysis, Transplantation of Kidneys, Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centres (ASCs), Dialysis Centers, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026", Fortune Business Insights™ shares the following:

Careful segregation of the market into segments and piece-meal analysis of each segment;

Thorough assessment of the various market drivers and challenges;

In-depth research into the regional and competitive dynamics; and

Accurate computation of market figures (size, share, revenue, etc.).

Growth in Global Geriatric Population to Fuel the Market

World population is ageing at an astonishing rate and old people typically suffer from complicated health disorders. Chronic kidney disease is one such disorder that is generally prevalent among the geriatric population owing to the high risk factors such as hypertension and cardiovascular conditions within this demographic. The UN’s Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA) estimates that currently the world is home to 962 million people aged 60 and above; by 2050, the number of old people will cross the billion mark to reach 2.1 billion. More significantly, the DESA predicts that by 2030, aged people will outpace the number of children below the age of 10. This means that kidney disorders are likely spike in the next few decades, with the World Health Organization projecting that around 5.24 million people worldwide will receive dialysis by 2030. Since chronic conditions entail a huge economic burden, the demand for treatments and drugs for kidney disorders will surge in the upcoming years and lead the chronic kidney disease treatment market trends.

