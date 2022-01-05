Global Medical Tourism Market Exhibits Substantial Potential of a Bright Future for the Global Tourism Industry

The global “medical tourism market” is rising at a fast pace, driven by governments support across various n. This information has been shared by Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled “Medical Tourism Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Domestic, International), By Treatment (Cosmetology, Dentistry, Cardiology, Orthopaedic surgery, Neurology, Oncology, Other), and Geography Forecast till 2026”. The report highlights the various aspects and advantages of the fledgling global medical tourism market. Medical tourism can be understood as a form of globalisation which involves travel across international borders to avail medical facilities in foreign destinations. Medical tourism or travel has grabbed the interest of governments and medical professionals alike.

Governments view medical exploratory activities as an opportunity to showcase their unique healthcare services; medical professionals seek newer frontiers to research alternative medicines and treatments for prevailing diseases. For example, homeopathy and Ayurveda in India offer effective alternative remedies to western allopathy. In the end, both parties inject the necessary fuel that will propel growth of the global medical tourism market.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/medical-tourism-market-100681

Research Methodology:

We follow a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country-level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.

The Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.

Dynamic Competition Accelerating Growth

Competition among key players to capitalize on the existing opportunities in the rapidly advancing global medical tourism market has grown exponentially. Research and development activities are being funded by private companies to maintain their competitive edge in the market. For example, Clearbridge Health has announced the building of a massive clinic in Hong Kong that will serve as a work floor for visiting medical specialists. In India, the southern state of Kerala is actively promoting health and medical tourism as an integral part of its tourism industry to attract foreign tourists. Such examples are proof that competition in the global medical tourism market is taking place not just between private players, but also in the public sector.

According to the report, some of the major players in the global medical tourism market include Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited and Asian Heart Institute in India, Asklepios Kliniken GmbH in Germany, Bumrungrad International Hospital in Thailand, among others.

Leading Players operating in the Medical Tourism Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Bumrungrad International Hospital

Mount Elizabeth Hospital

Bangkok Chain Hospital

KPJ Healthcare Berhad

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited

Fortis Healthcare Limited

Asian Heart Institute

Asklepios Kliniken GmbH

The Latest Research on Medical Tourism Market highlights leading regions across the world, with an aim to offer a better understanding to the user. Furthermore, the report provides insights into the latest industry trends and analyzes technologies that are being deployed at a rapid pace at a global level. It further highlights some of the growth stimulating factors and restraints, helping the reader to gain an in-depth knowledge about the market.

Related Reports :

Patient Handling Equipment Market Analysis

Post-Traumatic Headache Market Analysis

Pyrogen Testing Market Analysis

Tendonitis Treatment Market Analysis

Patient Handling Equipment Market Research

Post-Traumatic Headache Market Research

Pyrogen Testing Market Research

Tendonitis Treatment Market Research

Patient Handling Equipment Market

Post-Traumatic Headache Market

Pyrogen Testing Market

Tendonitis Treatment Market

Patient Handling Equipment Market Size

Post-Traumatic Headache Market Size

Pyrogen Testing Market Size

Tendonitis Treatment Market Size