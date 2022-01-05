Global Adult Malignant Glioma Therapeutics Market to Reach US$ 2,964.5 Mn by 2026, High Prevalence of Glioma in Adults to Enable Growth, says Fortune Business Insights

The global adult malignant glioma therapeutics market is likely to grow in the coming years due to advancements made in targeted therapy to treat malignant glioma. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Adult Malignant Glioma Therapeutics: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at US$ 1,459.1 Mn. Fortune Business Insights states that the market is likely to reach US$ 2,964.5 Mn at a CAGR of 9.3% in the forecast period.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), almost 2,45,000 brain tumor cases are registered every year. Despite advancements in treatment options and awareness regarding prevention of tumor at an early stage, the incidence of brain tumor has been on the rise. With increasing glioma cases and a low survival rate among people diagnosed with glioma, there are several market players focusing solely on the research and development of novel therapeutics to treat adult malignant glioma. The aforementioned factors are driving the global adult malignant glioma therapeutics market.

New Imaging Technique May Help Remove Malignant Tumor Altogether

Researchers have come up with a new imaging technique that may help in eliminating the malignant tumor from the human body, altogether. This imaging method may help surgeons locate the tumor with ease. Researchers have claimed that this technique involves the use of a synthetic version of a molecular compound found in the venom of a scorpion. The method also involves the use of an infra-red (IR) camera along with an imaging reagent tozuleristide (BLZ-100). The primary aim of this method was to determine the boundaries between a healthy tissue and tumor. This helps in retaining the healthy tissue after the surgery and thus increases the efficiency of the overall process. Such discoveries are likely to favour growth of the global adult malignant glioma therapeutics market in the forthcoming years.

Blue Earth Announces FDA Clearance for Glioma Drug

In December 2018, Blue Earth announced that it has received FDA clearance for a new drug “Axumin”, which has application in positron emission tomography (PET) imaging for removing tumors. The company announced that Fluciclovin (or Axumin) enables PET imaging that may help detect the precise location of the tumor within the body. Along with precise location, the size and severity of tumor can also be traced. This will massively help in treating the malignant glioma disorder and reduce the overall fatality rate among people diagnosed with this disorder. Thus, the FDA approval will help the company take huge strides towards their aim of developing an efficient malignant glioma treatment method. Blue Earth’s success may have impact on the global adult malignant glioma therapeutics market and will lead to growth of the market in the coming years.

Some of the leading companies that are operating in the global adult malignant therapeutics market are Merck & Co., Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Arbor Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer Inc., AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Novocure.

The Report List the Main Companies in the Adult Malignant Glioma Therapeutics Market

Merck & Co., Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Arbor Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Novocure

Other Key Players

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Glioma by key Countries/Regions Overview of Technological Advancements in the Glioma Therapy key Industry Developments for key Countries/Regions -Mergers, Partnerships, & Acquisitions Pipeline Analysis

Global Adult Malignant Glioma Therapeutics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Chemotherapy Radiotherapy Targeted Therapy Others



ToC Continue…

