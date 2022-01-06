The Global Firefighting Foam Size is Estimated to be USD 859.3 Million in 2028

Firefighting foam is a foam used for fire suppression. Its role is to cool the fire and to coat the fuel, preventing its contact with oxygen, resulting in suppression of the combustion.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the global Firefighting Foam market size is estimated to be worth US$ 631.5 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 859.3 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.5% during review period.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Firefighting Foam in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Firefighting Foam. Increasing of industrial fires fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Firefighting Foam will drive growth in North America and Europe markets. At the same time, emerging countries, like China, is remarkable in the global Firefighting Foam industry because of the lowest cost of raw material and labor.

Globally, the Firefighting Foam industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Firefighting Foam is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Tyco Fire Protection Products, Amerex Corporation, National Foam, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Firefighting Foam and related services.

The consumption volume of Firefighting Foam is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of Firefighting Foam industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of Firefighting Foam is still promising.

