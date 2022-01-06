The Global Electro-Pneumatic Positioners Size is Estimated to be USD 258.7 Million in 2028

Electro-pneumatic positioners are used with rotary air actuators to accurately position control valves used in throttling applications. These valve positioners convert a 4-20mA input control signal to a proportional pneumatic output. This output is fed to an air actuator which in turn controls the valve position and flow (combined with mechanical feedback). Air actuated valves with positioners have a history of rugged and reliable service in tough applications.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the global Electro-Pneumatic Positioners market size is estimated to be worth US$ 195.8 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 258.7 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.1% during review period.

Currently, many players such as Emerson, SAMSON, Siemens, Neles (Formerly Metso), SMC, Rotork, ABB, GEMU Group, Bürkert, Baker Hughes, etc., as well as some others are playing important roles in Electro-Pneumatic positioner industry. Top 5 took up about 47% of the global market in 2020.

In the past few years, the price of Electro-Pneumatic positioner shown a slightly decreasing trend and we expect the price may keep the trend in a short period. However, as the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Electro-Pneumatic positioner. Therefore, to some extent, the companies are facing a risk of profit decline.

Companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The total concentration of the global Sales Enablement Platform market will keep low in the short run, while the market is going to be more concentrated for high end Electro-Pneumatic positioner.

