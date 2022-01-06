Expansion of Veterinary Radiography Systems Market Gains Impetus from Launch of Through Effective Solution for Improving Livestock Productivity

Increasing incidence of severe injuries is enabling growth in the global veterinary radiography systems market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Veterinary Radiography Systems Market” ,Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Digital X-Ray, Analog X-Ray), By Technology (Digital Radiography, Computed Radiography, Film-screen Radiography), By Application (Cardiology, Oncology, Orthopedic & Rheumatology, Nephrology), By End User (Veterinary Hospitals, Research Centers, Veterinary Clinics, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026.”Rising demand for veterinary diagnosis is likely to benefit the growth of the global veterinary radiography systems.

Research Methodology:

We follow a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country-level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.

The Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.

Increasing Demand Forfor Veterinary Diagnosis To Improve Livestock Productivity Will Aid Expansion

Rising cases of severe injuries along with painful diseases, such as periodontal disease, arthritis and cancer in animals such as, dogs, cats and horses, as well as livestock animals such as cattle, swine, and others, is are expected to promote the growth of veterinary digital radiography equipment. According to the Equine Veterinary Journal, in 2017 the oro-dental disease has been seen more prominent in Egyptian horses. 45.3% of horses have the moderate oro-dental disease, and 8.4% were found to have the severe oro-dental disease. Further, the rising expenditure on pet insurance, animal health, is also encouraging the growth of the veterinary radiography systems revenue. In addition, the increasing demand for veterinary diagnosis, along with effective solutions to improve livestock productivity is likely to drive the global veterinary radiography systems market during the forecast period. Nonetheless, the high cost associated with veterinary healthcare practice is a factor hampering the growth of the global veterinary radiography systems market.

Leading Players operating in the Veterinary Radiography Systems Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Toshiba Corporation

Lake Superior X-Ray, Inc.

Sedecal USA

Siemens AG

SOUND

UNIVERSAL SOLUTIONS, INC.

DRE Veterinary (Avante Health Solutions company)

MyVet Imaging Inc.

