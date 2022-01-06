Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market to Gain Traction as Demand for 3D Anatomical Parts Surges:

The global 3D printing medical devices market is expected to witness considerable growth as demand for 3D printers in manufacturing surgical equipment rises. According to the Guardian, the technology is supposed to be worth $ 1.3 billion approximately by 2021. Key insights into this unique market have been provided by Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled “3D Printing Medical Devices Market”, Size, Share and Global Trend By Products (Dental Products, Cardiovascular Products, Neurological products, Orthopedic Products, Cranio-maxillofacial products), By Technology (Fused Deposition Modelling, Bioprinting, Selective Laser Sintering, Electron Beam Manufacturing, Stereo-lithography), By Application (Medical, Pharmaceutical, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Research Centers), and Geography Forecast till 2026”.

The report analyses various factors that can potentially influence the market. 3D printers, also known as additive manufacturing printers and fabrication printers, design and build three-dimensional models and products of services and components. They build 3D designs and directly create the end product using computer-aided design software.

Growing Application in the Medical Field

While 3D printing is being used in many different fields, its growing application in the medical field has garnered a lot of attention. This bodes well for the global 3D printing medical devices market which stands to gain from increasing utilization of the 3D printing technology. Forbes estimates that as bio-printers become more affordable, cost of medical procedures will see a decline.

Primarily, 3D printing is being used in a few core medical areas which include surgical tools, prosthetics, bio-printing tissues and organoids, and patient-specific surgical models. Moreover, increasing rate of neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, and bone and musculoskeletal deformities and injuries is expected to expand the market base of the global 3D printing medical devices market.

Leading Players operating in the 3D Printing Medical Devices Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Arcam AB (Sweden),

Renishaw plc (UK),

Organovo Inc. (USA),

Concept Laser GmbH (Germany),

General Electric (USA),

Cyfuse Biomedical (Japan),

few others.

