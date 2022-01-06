Anesthesia Information Management Systems Market Is Predicted to Grow; Rising Demand for Knowledge-based Medical Devices Will to Support Expansion

The rising demand for knowledge-based medical devices is driving the global “Anesthesia Information Management Systems Market”, says Fortune Business Insights in a report titled “Anesthesia Information Management Systems Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Component (Software, Hardware), By Application (Intraoperative Mode, Preoperative Mode), By End User (Clinics, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Pain Management Clinics, Others), and Geography Forecast Till 2026.” Comprehensive data management of the anesthesia information management system is a factor fueling demand and enabling growth of the global anesthesia information management system market.

Plexus Technology Group’s Innovative Anesthesia EMR Will Encourage Market Growth

Plexus Technology Group, LLC (Plexus TG), a leading anesthesia information management system (AIMS) provider company, has revealed Anesthesia Touch™ a Plexus TG’s anesthesia EMR solution at ASA’s Conference. Anesthesia Touch™ offers practitioners a simple effective coding module with full access to CPT and ICD-10 with intersection to anesthesia information management system codes. The new system is expected to contribute to the global anesthesia information management systems growth owing to the preference to select codes at the time of care. Further, the partnerships of key players for cloud-based anesthesia information management system is also predicted to facilitate growth of the global anesthesia information management systems market. For instance, AnesthesiaOS collaborated with Medac Inc., to offer seamless billing integration. Medical Information Records LCC is a maker of AnesthesiaOS, a cloud-based Anesthesia Information Management System. The aforementioned factors combined are expected to contribute to the anesthesia information management systems shares.

Rising Emphasis On Comprehensive Data Management Will Enable Growth at Accelerated Pace

The increasing demand for knowledge-based medical devices along with rising awareness about the effectiveness of anesthesia information management system are key factors fostering the growth of the global anesthesia information management systems market. Further, the increasing emphasis on anesthesia dosage and comprehensive data management are predicted to encourage anesthesia information management systems market growth. According to the Anesthesia Patient Safety Foundation, an estimation of 75% of US academic anesthesiology departments are using anesthesia information management systems and is expected to rise to 84% by 2020. This trend will further create more growth opportunities for the anesthesia information management systems market in the forthcoming year. Nonetheless, the high cost of anesthesia management systems, high reported cases as well as failures in recording reported cases of wrong alerts and complex user experience are expected to hamper the global anesthesia information management systems growth.

