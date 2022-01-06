Global Breathalyzers Market Likely to Exhibit Growth Due to the Increasing Consumption of Alcohol Across the Globe

A rise in the prevalence of alcohol consumption is likely to propel the global “ Breathalyzer Market” in the coming years. Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Breathalyzer Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Professional, Personal), by Technology (Fuel Cell Technology, Semiconductor Oxide Sensor Technology, Infrared Spectroscopy, Other Technologies), by Distribution Channel (Healthcare Facilities, Law enforcement & Military, Consumers, Transport) and Geography Forecast till 2026,” states that the demand for point-of-care devices such as breathalyzers is expected to increase because of the implementation of strict government rules to prevent the rate of accidents related to drinking and driving. Increasing number of road accidents is leading to high death rates in numerous developed and developing countries. This will further cause huge demand for breathalyzers across the globe.

Rise in the Consumption of Alcoholic Beverages to Propel the Market in Asia Pacific

The global breathalyzers market is geographically divided into Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Amongst these, North America currently holds the majority of the global breathalyzer market share.

This is because of in the rising demand for breathalyzers across several countries in the region, especially in the U.S. due to strict regulations. Key market players in this country are focusing on producing innovative breathalyzers. There has also been a rise in the alcohol and drug consumption as well as increasing adoption of breathalyzers to detect pylori infection, asthma, and tuberculosis.

The U.S. government is likely to take several initiatives to prevent road accidents. All these factors are projected to boost the breathalyzer market growth in North America during the forthcoming years. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to witness notable growth because of increasing disposable income of the populace. Additionally, rise in the penetration of technologically advanced breathalyzer devices, growing consumption of alcoholic beverages, and expansion of the economy are likely to contribute to the increasing breathalyzers market revenue in Asia Pacific in the upcoming years.

Cannabix Technologies Inc., BACtrack, and Other Prominent Players Strengthen Position by Launching Technologically Advanced Products

Cannabix Technologies Inc., a prominent developer of law enforcement tools, based in Canada, announced that it has received the initial version of its handheld and portable Cannabix Marijuana Breathalyzer. It offers easy collection of breath sample whenever required for law enforcement and workplaces.

The company collaborated with MistyWest Engineering, based in Vancouver to develop the breath collection unit. Hound Labs, Inc., a company based in California, announced the creation of its first dual marijuana and alcohol breathalyzer in April 2019. This dual breathalyzer offers the employers and law enforcement an instant analysis of THC, a chemical compound found in cannabis that is present in a person’s system.

BACtrack, a provider of personal, professional and smartphone breathalyzers, based in the U.S., announced the launch of its new product called BACtrack C8 in June 2018. The product features ZeroLine technology that offers an estimation of the time required to get back the breathing alcohol content to 0.00%. BACtrack also launched C6 in January 2018.

It is considered to be the world’s smallest police-grade breathalyzer. It can instantly send a person’s results to a smartphone by using the Bluetooth feature. It also offers a detailed analysis of data, provides storage space for future retrieval, and allows to share the results with others.

Fortune Business Insights has profiled some of the major companies that are present in the global breathalyzers market. These companies are AK GlobalTech Corp., Intoximeters, BACtrack, Lifeloc Technologies Inc., Abbott, Quest Products, Inc., Hound Labs, Inc., Tobii Dynavox, PRC-Saltillo, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Lingraphica, and other key market players.

