Global CMOS X-ray Detectors Market to Gain from an Increasing Awareness About the Product

The global CMOS X-ray detectors market is projected to gain momentum from the rising patient population across the world. According to an upcoming report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “CMOS X-ray Detectors market”, Size, Share and Global Trend By Application (Dental Radiography, Veterinary Radiography, Fluoroscopy, Mammography, Others), By End Users (Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026,” CMOS detectors offer superior imaging quality and hence, are extensively used in diagnostic imaging of neurology, cardiology, and other complicated areas.

Moreover, CMOS detectors possess certain benefits, such as low noise level, reduction in power consumption, affordability, and less pixel size. All these factors are anticipated to contribute to the increasing global CMOS X-ray detectors market revenue during the forecast period.

Increasing Number of Healthcare Institutions to Drive Market in Asia Pacific

The global CMOS X-ray detectors market is geographically segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Out of these regions, North America is anticipated to lead the global CMOS X-ray detectors market during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the rising investments in healthcare for the adoption of advanced technology. Additionally, awareness programs regarding the usage of advanced imaging systems for early disease diagnosis and well-developed healthcare infrastructure are likely to contribute to the CMOS X-ray detectors market growth in this region in the coming years.

Detection Technology Plc Launches Aurora to Simplify Digital X-ray Imaging Technique

Detection Technology Plc., a renowned provider of X-ray imaging solutions, headquartered in Finland, unveiled Aurora, the company’s new digital detector product family, in September 2018. Aurora consists of a range of stand-alone detectors and possesses a simplified system design and the highest level of integration. The product family also includes all the required building blocks, namely, modules and ready-made detector boards, along with readout electronics. The user has to simply plug-and-play the system. It is capable of speeding up time-to-market and delivering total cost savings for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers. The company stated that Aurora is best suited for industry line-scanners and all security.

Teledyne DALSA, Inc., a designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic imaging components, based in Canada, announced in March 2018 that it has planned to expand its manufacturing capacity. The expansion was planned because of the growing demand for its CMOS-based digital X-ray detectors. The company’s CMOS X-ray detectors are equipped with active pixel architecture that offers high signal-to-noise ratio, quantum efficiency, and image quality as compared to a-Se, a-SI, or IICCDs detectors as well as other competitive products. Overall, the key market players are focusing more on introducing new products to gain FDA approvals, which will further contribute to the global CMOS X-ray detectors market growth during the forthcoming years.

