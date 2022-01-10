Penile Prosthesis Market Forecast to Witness Considerable Growth, Rising Prevalence of Erectile Dysfunction Worldwide to Boost the Market

As per the British Association of Urological Surgeons (BAUS), around 10% of the male population on the UK suffer from erectile dysfunction every year. This shows that the demand for penile prosthesis surgery is increasing, driving the global penile prosthesis market. The information is shared by Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Penile Prosthesis Market”, Size, Share and Global Trend By Implant Type (Inflatable penile implant, Malleable penile implant), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Urology Centers, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026.” Patients suffering from erectile dysfunction prefer penile implants as one of the best treatment options. A patient can regain its sexual functioning by implanting a prosthetic device in his scrotum and penis.

This procedure further helps the patient to achieve desirable erection. Erectile dysfunction or ED can affect the mental health of a male patient, which directly impacts their healthy lifestyle. A penile prosthesis is a safe medical technique and has proved to be effective for treating ED. This factor is likely to drive the penile prosthesis market growth over the projected horizon.

Depending on the specific medical problem, patients use different types of penile implants. These include inflatable penile implant and malleable penile implant. Of these, inflatable implants cover the majority share in the global market owing to its higher adoption. In addition to this, the demand for these type of implants is increasing owing to their cost-effectiveness. Spurred, by this, the penile prosthesis market size is expected to increase in the foreseeable future.

Global Life Technologies’ Erektor to Transform ED Treatment

Among regions, North America is expected to lead the global penile prosthesis market in the forecast years. The increasing prevalence of erectile dysfunction is the major factor driving the market in this region. Furthermore, penile prosthesis implantation offers better clinical benefits, which is better than other treatments. Some of the benefits include less time involvement and minimum side-effects. Technological advancements in healthcare is another factor boosting the factor in this region. This encourages companies to develop new products for the treatment of ED. For instance, Global Life Technologies LLC. Developed a product called Erektor, which can be used externally to get an erection. Such inventions are expected to revolutionize the erectile dysfunction treatment.

The market in Europe is expected to rise at a considerable CAGR owing to the increasing patient population and well-established infrastructure. The market in Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa is projected to witness substantial growth owing to the rising prevalence of erectile dysfunction owing to tobacco and alcohol consumption. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), 1 in every 4 people in Asia Pacific consume tobacco, which is likely to put them under the risk of ED. The penile prosthesis market share is expected to surge in Asia Pacific owing to the rising consumption of tobacco.

Key Players Operating in The Penile Prosthesis Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Coloplast,

Boston Scientific Corporation,

Promedon,

ZSI,

Zephyr Surgical Implants,

Rigicon Inc.

and others

