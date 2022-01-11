Colored Contact Lenses Market to Garner Considerable Growth Owing to Growing Social Media Influence among Younger Generation

The global “colored contact lenses market” is expected to showcase considerable growth backed by the growing awareness regarding aesthetic value amongst the millennials and the increasing spending capacity of the millennials that drive the demand for innovative colored contact lenses. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its latest report, titled, “Colored Contact Lenses Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Soft contact lenses, RGB lenses, Hybrid lenses), By Material (Polymer, Hydrogel), By End-user (Retail stores, Online stores, Others) and Regional Forecast 2020-2027.”

Thenegative effect of the global pandemic, COVID-19, has been felt across several economies facing unprecedented loss. Owing to the lockdown announced by the government agencies, several industries have been at a standstill with limited operational activities. However, a collective effort from the government and the industries is likely to bring the economy back on track and aid in the resumption of industrial activities.

Colored contact lenses are types of lenses that allow the user to change their eye color. Following safe handling practices, these colored lenses are totally safe for consumption and can be adorned for daily wear or some special occasion. The growing western influence has boosted the demand for such lenses across the globe.

Research Methodology:

We follow a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country-level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.

The Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.

DRIVING FACTORS

High Spending Capacity of Millennials to Augment Growth

The growing social media influence is driving the need for bettering the aesthetic values of themselves amongst the generation Z. This is likely to bode well for the demand of innovative colored contact lenses as a style statement. Moreover, high spending capacity of the millennials backed by high disposable income is anticipated to boost the global colored contact lenses market growth during the forecast period. For instance, according to the Modern Wealth Report 2019 by Schwab, the millennials spent on an average about USD 478 on luxury items, vacations, and entertainment purposes.

