Electric Breast Pumps Market to Garner Substantial Growth Owing to Increasing Number of Infant Births Worldwide

The global “electric breast pumps market” is expected to experience considerable growth during the forecast period. This is attributable to factors such as the increasing rate of infant births and the supportive government initiatives to promote breastfeeding is likely to favor the demand for advanced electric breast pumps across the globe. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its upcoming report, titled, “Electric Breast Pumps Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Single Pump, Double Pump), By Usage Pattern (Hospital, Homecare, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy) and regional forecast 2020-2027.”

Thewidespread effect of the global pandemic, COVID-19, has been felt across several economies that are facing unprecedented loss. Owing to the lockdown announced by the government agencies, several industries have been on a standstill with limited operational activities. However, a collective effort from the government as well as the industries is likely to bring the economy back on track and aid in the resumption of industrial activities.

An electric breast pump is a mechanical device consisting of a motor that supplies suction through a plastic tubing attached to a horn fitted across a nipple. Although manual electric breast pumps are cheaper than electric models, they require hard work overtime. Therefore, electric models are used extensively due to their convenience and easy handling.

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Number of Infant Births to Propel Market Growth

According to the data by the BabyCenter, a little less than 4 million babies are born in the U.S. annually. The United Nations in its report, estimates that by 2056 140 million babies every year will join a population that is projected to reach 10 billion. The increasing rate of infant births is expected to propel the demand for advanced electric breast pumps globally. Moreover, supportive programs to promote breastfeeding is likely to boost the global electric breast pumps market growth in the forthcoming years. Breastfeeding is very vital as it provides complete nourishment required by the baby during its infancy.

