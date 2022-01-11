Medical Equipment Rental Market to Experience a New Growth Phase; Growing Need to Curtail Expenses at Health Facilities to Boost the Market

The global “medical equipment rental market” is slated to make substantial gains owing to the increasing geriatric population worldwide, shares Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Medical Equipment Rental Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Durable Medical Equipment [Acute Care , Long-term Care, Emergency & Trauma Care] Personal Mobility Devices, Electronic/Digital Equipment, Storage and Transport Devices), By End User (Hospitals, Institutes and Laboratories, Personal/Home Care, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”.

According to the UN’s recent World Population Prospects 2019, approximately 16% of the global population will be above 65 years of age by 2050. Furthermore, in Europe and North America, nearly 25% of the population will be aged 65 years and above by 2050. In addition to this, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that the number of persons aged 60 years and older will reach 2 billion by 2050, indicating a rapid rise in aging worldwide. As geriatric populations increase globally, the demand for efficient, modern, and accurate health equipment and services is likely to spike in the coming years. Medical equipment rental services and platforms can fulfill this growing need by supplying the necessary healthcare technologies to hospitals and clinics at reasonable prices, allowing these facilities to ensure superior patient outcomes and the serve the specific health requirements of aging individuals.

Driving Factor

Soaring Demand for Medical Equipment amid COVID-19 to Bolster Market Growth

The medical equipment rental market growth is set to accelerate due to the unrelenting spread of the coronavirus across the globe. According to the latest data released by the Johns Hopkins University, as of January 4, 2021, global COVID-19 cases have surpassed the 85-million mark, with global deaths standing at 1.84 million. Healthcare facilities, mainly hospitals, around the world are overwhelmed with coronavirus cases, necessitating an intense and widespread adoption of medical equipment. Moreover, doctors and healthcare professionals also have to ensure that patients with comorbidities such as diabetes get adequate attention and treatment as they are highly vulnerable to suffering the worst effects of the coronavirus due to their weakened immune systems. Complicating this is the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. For example, the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) estimates that at present, around 463 million people are living diabetes worldwide. Medical equipment rental facilities can bolster the response of hospitals and clinics in fighting this unprecedented health crisis by providing essential health devices and tools and assuring adequate treatment of patients.

