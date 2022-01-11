Familial Amyloid Polyneuropathy Therapeutics Market Dynamics, Market Size, Analysis, Development, Revenue, Future Growth, Business Prospects and Forecast to 2027

Global Familial Amyloid Polyneuropathy Therapeutics Market Size research report 2021 offers in-depth assessment of revenue growth, market definition, segmentation, industry potential, influential trends for understanding the future outlook and current prospects for the market.

In July 2019, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., announced the Health Canada approval and immediate availability of ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of polyneuropathy in adult patients with hereditary transthyretin-mediated (hATTR) amyloidosis. Such approvals allow the company to cover untapped markets, thus augmenting revenue growth.

Drivers & Restraints

The familial amyloid polyneuropathy therapeutics market is estimated to witness substantial growth across the forecast period. High growth is attributable to increasing number of therapeutic drugs being approved for the treatment of the disease. Moreover, rising incidence of familial amyloid polyneuropathy disorder across various countries of the world is another major factor augmenting market growth. Additionally, increasing adoption rate of therapeutic drugs for treatment of the disease, owing to rising awarness among the population of emerging countries such as India, China and others will create new opportunities for the familial amyloid polyneuropathy market.

Key players covered in the global Familial Amyloid Polyneuropathy Therapeutics Market research report:

Pfizer Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Corino Therapeutics Inc., Proclara Biosciences, Arcturus Therapeutics Inc., and others.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Major Table of Contents for Familial Amyloid Polyneuropathy Therapeutics Market Research Report:

Introduction

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Key Market Growth Insights

Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Competitive Landscape

Global Familial Amyloid Polyneuropathy Therapeutics Market Revenue Growth, Industry Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2021

Company Profiles

Conclusion

