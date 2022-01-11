Urology Forceps Market Issues, Challenges, Forecasts, Competition Analysis, and Companies involved

Global Urology Forceps Market Size research report 2021 offers in-depth assessment of revenue growth, market definition, segmentation, industry potential, influential trends for understanding the future outlook and current prospects for the market.

In May 2015, Olympus Medical Systems Group launched 5 new urology devices at American Urological Association Annual Meeting held at U.S, to increase quality of care and decreased cost of treatment, which include GLIDEWIRE, Shock Pulse-SE, Ultra track Hybrid Guidewire, Uro Pass Access Sheath, and 200 series laser fibre.

Drivers & Restraints

Rise in prevalence of urinary tract diseases, increase in the geriatric population, rise in prevalence of renal diseases, and increase in diabetic patient population are the major driving factors that are positively influencing the growth of the market during the forecast period. For instance, according to Centers of Disease Control in 2017, almost 1 in 3 adults diagnosed with diabetics in the U.S are suffering with chronic kidney disease leading to rise in urological surgeries.

Key players covered in the global Urology Forceps Market research report:

Boston Scientific Corporation, Sklar Surgical Instruments, meditechdevices.com, Olympus Corporation, Millennium Surgical Corp, and Cook Medical.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

