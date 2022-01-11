Patient Engagement Solutions Market Report 2022 : Industry Insights, Growth, Developments and Forecast to 2027 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data

Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market Size research report 2021 offers in-depth assessment of revenue growth, market definition, segmentation, industry potential, influential trends for understanding the future outlook and current prospects for the market.

This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of (2021 to 2028). Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid market growth. Estimations about the CAGR value for specific forecast period, market drivers, market restraints, and competitive strategies are assessed in this Patient Engagement Solutions Market report.

Drivers & Restraints

Furthermore, major factors driving the market are quick access to healthcare, cost-effectiveness, easy data sharing, fewer complications of data management through electronic health records, rise in geriatric population, rise in chronic diseases, increased adoption of healthcare IT, and rise in medical tourism are the factors that are majorly driving the growth of the market. In addition to this, government initiative towards healthcare awareness and healthcare digitization is also anticipated to boost the growth of the market. for instance, introduction of telemedicine to monitor remote area patients and introduction of Affordable Care Act (ACA) which has come up with programs that promotes in more efficient point of patient care which include program named as the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems at hospitals that conducts surveys in hospitals that track the record of patient satisfaction based on these digital healthcare services provided at the hospitals. Moreover, mHealth monitoring with advanced networking, various fitness applications that help in continuous health monitoring on daily basis are expected to drive the growth of the market in the near future.

Key players covered in the global Patient Engagement Solutions Market research report:

The major companies in the global patient engagement solutions market report include GE Healthcare, IBM Corporation, Medtronic, Microsoft, Philips, Cisco Systems, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, McKesson Corporation, and others.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Major Table of Contents for Patient Engagement Solutions Market Research Report:

Introduction

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Key Market Growth Insights

Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Competitive Landscape

Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market Revenue Growth, Industry Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2021

Company Profiles

Conclusion

