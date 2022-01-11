Vitamin B Complex Ingredients Market to Gain Prominence; Growing Awareness about Vitamin Deficiencies to Positively Influence the Market

The global “vitamin B complex ingredients market” is anticipated to grow in a steadfast manner owing to the potential benefits of the vitamin B family in managing the SARS-Cov-2 infection, shares Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Vitamin B Complex Ingredients Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type ( Vitamin B1, Vitamin B2, Vitamin B3, Vitamin B5, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12, Vitamin B9, Vitamin B7 ), By Application ( Food and Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Animal Feed, Others ) and Regional Forecast 2020-2027”. Vitamin B complex ingredients and supplements play a critical role in boosting immunity and maintaining overall health. The rapid transmission of the coronavirus has reiterated the importance of micronutrients such as vitamins and minerals, and health experts worldwide are recommending increased intake of B-complex supplements. Intensive research is also being conducted to investigate the efficacy of B vitamins in treating COVID-19 symptoms.

For example, in August 2020, researchers at the United Arab Emirates University hypothesized that B-family vitamins can effectively prevent or even reverse the cytokine storm triggered when the immune system is challenged. This excess release of cytokines can cause severe inflammation and lead to tissue and organ damage. At the Singapore General Hospital and the Duke-NUS Medical School, researchers found that a combination of vitamins B12 and D and magnesium can reduce the progression of COVID-19 in patients aged 50 years and above. Treatments and diets involving a high proportion of vitamin B complex ingredients can, thus, improve symptoms in COVID-affected individuals.

Driving Factor

High Importance of B Vitamins for Diabetics to Fuel the Market

Diabetes is a metabolic disease that occurs when the body is unable to produce enough insulin to efficiently regulate glucose levels in the blood. The B-vitamins family is known to enhance carbohydrate metabolism in the body, especially vitamin B1 (thiamine). Diabetic patients need to ensure a sustained intake of vitamin B complex ingredients because, according to the Diabetic Action Research and Education Foundation, B vitamins are water-soluble and thus leave the body through urine. Since diabetics need to urinate frequently, the vitamin B content in their body is likely to get depleted at a fast rate. Moreover, according to an expert at the New York-based Cohen Children’s Medical Center, metformin, a pill taken by diabetics to lower blood sugar, decreases vitamin B12 absorption in the gut. With the prevalence of diabetes, especially type 2 diabetes, increasing worldwide, the demand for vitamin B complex foods and supplementary ingredients will inevitably grow in the forthcoming years.

