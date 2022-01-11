Automotive Glove Box Market 2022 Global Market Growth, Industry Growth, Size and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2028

The global automotive glove box market size is set to experience dynamic expansion in the forthcoming years owing to the increasing production of passenger cars across the world, finds Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Automotive Glove Box Market, 2021-2028”. Over the years, there has been a substantial rise in the production of passenger cars worldwide due to the increasing investments in the automotive industry by the governments of various countries. This has resulted in the high demand for automotive glove box which is a basic component of any vehicle. Thus, this is a major factor contributing to the growth of this market during the forecast period. However, there is less leg space in the car due to the automotive glove box located over the front-seat’s footwall, which is projected to hamper the growth of this market.

List of Key Players Covered in the Automotive Glove Box Market Report:

Magna International Inc.,

IAC Group,

Visteon Corporation,

ITW,

Moriroku Holdings Company,

Yanfeng Automotive Interiors,

Faurecia,

Trinseo S.A ,

Hyundai Mobis,

Minda KTSN Plastic Solutions GmbH & Co.KG

and Recticel

Drivers/Restraints:

Increasing Disposable Income of the People Worldwide to Fuel the Market

There has been a significant growth in the disposable income of the majority of the people across the world due to the improved standard of living of the people and changing lifestyle. This has resulted in the high demand for commercial as well as passenger cars around the world, which is expected to boost the growth of this market across several regions.

Regional Insights:

Rising Adoption of Latest Technologies to Boost the Asia Pacific Market Growth

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness significant growth in the automotive glove box market share on account of the increasing adoption of latest technologies and automotive features in the countries such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea.

North America region is projected to grow at a decent pace in this market due to the rising investments in the new materials in this region.

