Automotive ECall Market 2022 Global Industry Size, Industry Outlook, Trends, Segments, Share and Growth Factor Analysis Research Report 2026

The global automotive eCall market size is likely to expand on account of increasing adoption of eCall system in the automotive sector. Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled “Automotive eCall Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Automatic, Manual), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” Predicts positive growth for the market during the forecast period.

Road crash fatalities are turning out to be rising public health concerns worldwide. According to World Health Organization (WHO), around 1.25 million people die every year in road accidents, which is on an average about 3,287 deaths daily around the globe. Ecall technology was introduced to provide prompt medical services during road accidents. During serious road accidents, an ecall system wirelessly sends out GPS coordinates, precise time of accident, and vehicle details to local emergency agencies to initiate prompt action to provide medical assistance for the passengers. The major benefit of ecall device is, it reduces the response time to provide medical help during a road accident. This, further, increases the chances of survival of the passengers during serious accidents.

What does the Report Include?

The automotive eCall market report includes detailed information on the growth parameters such as the drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints that the market will go through during the forecast period. Furthermore, it provides qualitative and quantitative details about the regional demographics present in the market. Moreover, the competitive landscape includes in-depth information of the companies proliferating in the market and the strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches, and collaborations adopted by them to gain market presence. The information is obtained by trusted sources using various research methodologies by our lead analyst that will contribute to the growth of the market between 2019 and 2026.

Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Adoption of eCall Systems to Boost Demand

In March 2018, the European Union (EU), made it mandatory for all new vehicles to be installed with eCall systems. Installing this safety feature is expected to reduce road fatalities by 40% in urban areas, while it is 50% in rural areas. Furthermore, it is expected to decrease global road fatalities by at least 4%. Moreover, rising awareness for road safety and increasing government in initiatives to promote awareness for safety of drivers, passengers, and pedestrians is expected to contribute to the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. In addition to this, rising number of passenger vehicle segment is expected to drive the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

Regional Analysis:

Strict Government Regulations Will Favor Growth in EUROPE

Among the regions, Europe is expected to be at the forefront during the forecast period. This is ascribable to factors such as stringent government regulations regarding the safety of drivers, and passengers. Additionally, development of technology by automobile manufacturers will contribute to the growth of the market during the projected horizon. On the other hand, the market in North America is anticipated to be the second-most leading region during the forecast period. This is attributable to factors such as rising sales of vehicles in this region.

Rising production and increasing sales of passengers will contribute to the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Bosch’s Launching of its eCall Solution Will Propel Growth

In December 2019, Bosch, a leading technology solutions leader, launched its eCall solution in India for the automobile sector. The emergency call system which is available 24/7 and all year around, enables a quick emergency response during road accidents. The companies operating in the market arte trying out several strategies such as product launches and development, merger and acquisitions, and others to maintain their presence to gain maximum of the automotive eCall market revenue between 2019 and 2026.

Automotive ECall Market Segmentation:

By Type

Automatic

Manual

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By Geography

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Russia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia- Pacific)

Rest of the World

List of Companies Operating in the Automotive eCall Market:

Bosch

Valeo

Delphi

Magneti

HARMAN

Telit Wireless Solutions

LG

Infineon Technologies

U-Blox

Visteon

Flairmicro

Fujitsu Ten Limited

Continental

Denso

Gemalto

Ficosa

Among the other players.

