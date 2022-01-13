Ophthalmic Disease Therapeutics Market to Rise at 6.1% CAGR Bolstered by Extensive Use of Ophthalmic Drugs, says Fortune Business Insights

The global ophthalmic disease therapeutics market is projected to reach US$ 47,831.3 Mn by 2026. This growth is attributable to increased funding by private and public organizations to conduct research and development (R&D) on ocular disorders. This information was published in a report, titled “Ophthalmic Disease Therapeutics Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2026” which offers valuable insights into the drivers influencing growth of the market. As per the report, the global market is anticipated to report a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report found that the market was valued at US$ 29,504.8 Mn in the year 2018.

Retinal Diseases Likely to Report Significant Growth Than Other Disease Indications

In terms of disease indication, the market can be segmented into dry eye disease, glaucoma, retinal disease, allergy & infections, and dry eye diseases. Of these, retinal diseases covered a major share in the global market in 2018. This is primarily attributable to the rising prevalence of diabetic disorders across the world. According to Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of Americans suffering from diabetic retinopathy is anticipated to reach 14.6 Mn by 2050, as against 7.7 Mn in 2010. Researchers also found that if this disease isn’t treated on time, it can lead to permanent vision loss. Hence, ophthalmology manufacturers are expected to develop and design ophthalmic drugs, which in turn, will drive the market.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Global Market:

Merck & Co., Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Novartis AG

Allergan plc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Novartis AG Designs Marketing Portal to Increase Patient’s Awareness About Eyecare

“The extensive use of ophthalmic drugs to treat ophthalmic diseases is boosting the ophthalmic disease therapeutics market,” stated a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights. “The market is further driven by introduction of innovative approaches for delivering ophthalmic drugs. This, in turn, is encouraging manufacturers to develop new ophthalmic therapeutics for the effective treatment of retinal diseases,” he added. Market players are continuously focusing on R&D activities and adopting strategies to bring innovation in ophthalmology. For instance, Novartis AG launched a marketing portal called Vision Care in 2017. This portal was created to offer training for eyecare professionals, hence increasing its market penetration. Two companies called RIKEN and Santen Pharmaceuticals announced their research collaboration in 2017. The aim of this collaboration was to develop novel ophthalmic disease treatments which include retinitis pigmentosa and age-related macular degeneration. Such initiatives are likely to stimulate growth in the market until 2026.

