Vacuum Truck Market 2022 Global Future Growth, Size, Share, Industry Demand, Trends and Forecasts to 2027

The global vacuum truck market size is expected to reach USD 5,382.8 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period. The heavy demand for labor-efficient trucks is expected to foster healthy growth of the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Vacuum Truck Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Liquid Suctioning Only and Liquid and Dry Suctioning), By Application Type (Industrial, Excavation, Municipal, Sweeper Truck, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027” the market size stood at USD 2,303.7 million in 2019.

List of the Leading Companies Operating in the Vacuum Truck Market are:

Federal Signal

Vac-Con

Keith Huber

Sewer Equipment

Vacall Industries

KOKS

Dongzheng

Other Players

Break on Production to Impede Business Development in COVID

The automotive sector is witnessing enormous loss due to the restriction imposed by the government during the pandemic. The decline in demand and supply is expected to limit the expansion of the vacuum truck market. The halt on production plants in various countries can further restrict the growth of the market. Similarly, due to lockdown, the showrooms are shut leading to low footfalls, thus aggravating the situation of the market during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regional Analysis:

Implementation of Strict Cleaning Policies to Boost Market in North America

The market size in North America stood at USD 741.5 million in 2019. The growth in the region is attributed to the strict cleaning policies in the U.S and Canada. The growing popularity of rental fleet owners and applications in industrial areas will spur opportunities for the market in the region. Europe is expected to witness a substantial growth rate during the forecast period owing to the massive automobile production in the UK, Germany, and France. The market in Asia Pacific is predicted to rise exponentially during the forecast period owing to the surge in municipal and industrial slurry and sludge in countries such as India and China. The rising urbanization and industrialization will influence the healthy growth of the market in Asia Pacific.

Key Development:

June 30, 2020: KOKS, a major manufacturer of these trucks and heavy industrial cleaning equipment unveiled a range of high-pressure units. The wide-ranging hot water units can operate a pressure of 15 to 1,000 bar

Table of Content

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships Distributor Analysis – For Major Players Growth and Penetration Analysis Porter’s Five Forces Analysis PEST Analysis Vendor Landscape

Global Vacuum Truck Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Liquid Suctioning Only Liquid and Dry Suctioning Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Type Industrial Excavation Municipal General Cleaning Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Rest of the World



TOC Continued…!!!

