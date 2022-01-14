Cosmeceuticals Market Report 2022 : Industry Insights, Growth, Developments and Forecast to 2027 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data

Global Cosmeceuticals Market Size research report 2021 offers in-depth assessment of revenue growth, market definition, segmentation, industry potential, influential trends for understanding the future outlook and current prospects for the market.

This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of (2021 to 2028). Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid market growth. Estimations about the CAGR value for specific forecast period, market drivers, market restraints, and competitive strategies are assessed in this Cosmeceuticals Market report.

The market is projected to grow from USD 31.51 billion in 2021 to USD 58.34 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 9.2% in the 2021-2028 period.

Drivers & Restraints

The cosmeceutical brands are available over-the-counter and are largely used as a part of the regular skincare treatment to help improvise pigmentation, skin tone, texture, and fine lines. Antioxidants, peptides and proteins, retinoids, exfoliants, and botanical extracts are common ingredients used in these products. The active ingredients are continuously advancing by various emerging and international players involved in pharmaceutical cosmetics, biotechnology, and natural products. Besides, the advancements in dermatology and pharmacology have augmented the development of new active compounds (such as liposomes) more swiftly. For example, companies such as Onlynaturals in England and LoveLula in the U.K. produce most of their revenue from natural skincare cosmetic products. Moreover, with a growing perception of skin-care beauty products due to most Asian and American women’s sensitive skin, they are eyeing cosmetic products that provide anti-septic, anti-inflammatory, and anti-bacterial products moisturizing properties.

Key players covered in the global Cosmeceuticals Market research report:

L’Oréal (France)

Beiersdorf Global (Germany)

Croda International Plc (U.K.)

Allergan (Ireland) (Part of AbbVie)

Avon (U.K.)

BASF SE (Germany)

Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (U.S.)

Shiseido Company, Limited (Japan)

Procter & Gamble (U.S.)

Elementis (U.K.)

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Major Table of Contents for Cosmeceuticals Market Research Report:

Introduction

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Key Market Growth Insights

Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Competitive Landscape

Global Cosmeceuticals Market Revenue Growth, Industry Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2021

Company Profiles

Conclusion

