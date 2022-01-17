Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Market Revenue Growth, Key Factors, Major Companies, Forecast To 2028 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data

Global Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Market Size research report 2021 offers in-depth assessment of revenue growth, market definition, segmentation, industry potential, influential trends for understanding the future outlook and current prospects for the market.
This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of (2021 to 2028). Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid market growth. Estimations about the CAGR value for specific forecast period, market drivers, market restraints, and competitive strategies are assessed in this Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Market report.
The global transcatheter heart valve replacement (THVR) market size was USD 4.04 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 10.34 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period.
Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Market Report:
- Detailed overview of the global market share
- Changing market dynamics of the industry
- In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape of Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Market
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising market growth
Drivers & Restraints
Adequate government as well as private reimbursement policies for transcatheter heart valve replacement is resulting in increasing number of procedures which is fostering the demand for these products. In June 2019, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) updated the reimbursement policies for THVR. The updated rule increased the procedure volume requirement for reimbursement of transcatheter heart valve replacement. Also, according to the new rule, hospitals in the U.S. that want to maintain the existing transcatheter heart valve replacement programs, are required to perform at least 50 aortic valve replacement including 20 TAVR procedures every year. This is projected to drive the transcatheter heart valve replacement market growth.
Key players covered in the global Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Market research report:
- Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
- Abbott
- Medtronic
- LivaNova PLC
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- CryoLife, Inc.
- Micro Interventional Devices, Inc.
- Others
An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:
The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.
We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.
