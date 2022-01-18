Fitness Tracker Market Revenue Growth, Key Factors, Major Companies, Forecast To 2028 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data

Global Fitness Tracker Market Size research report 2021 offers in-depth assessment of revenue growth, market definition, segmentation, industry potential, influential trends for understanding the future outlook and current prospects for the market.

This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of (2021 to 2028). Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid market growth. Estimations about the CAGR value for specific forecast period, market drivers, market restraints, and competitive strategies are assessed in this Fitness Tracker Market report.

The market is projected to grow from USD 36.34 billion in 2020 to USD 114.36 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 15.4% in the 2021-2028 period.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Market Report:

Detailed overview of the global market share

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape of Fitness Tracker Market

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising market growth

Drivers & Restraints

Growing awareness to stay healthy and fit to monitor fitness activities is anticipating the growth of the market. These tracking products have come a long way from being just a basic pedometer to becoming a smarter device with a colored display that tracks the sleep pattern, measures heart rate, activity monitor, and others. Being at their nascent stage in India, the fitness industry foresees a good amount of adoption, particularly amongst the younger generation. People are currently more inclined towards health clubs and gyms to limit the side-effects of a hectic lifestyle. Moreover, a regular workout helps in reducing stress, anxiety, and depression. The growing health issues are pushing people not only towards a healthy diet but also towards fitness activities. The fitness trackers help them track their exercises, thus, propelling the demand for fitness monitoring products. Besides, certain economic factors such as growing per capita healthcare expenditure, developing healthcare infrastructure, and rising investment in the industry sector to expand innovative technologies are expected to boost the global market’s growth rate by 2028. Thus, growing health awareness is anticipated to drive the growth of the market.

Key players covered in the global Fitness Tracker Market research report:

Gramin Ltd (Kansas, United States)

Apple Inc (California, United States)

Fitbit, Inc. (California, United States)

Huawei Technologies

Pebble Technology Corp (California, United States)

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (Suwon-si, South Korea)

Google Inc. (California, United States)

Xiaomi Technology Co., Ltd. (Beijing, China)

Jawbone (California, United States)

Nike (Oregon, United States)

Other Players

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

