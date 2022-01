Smart Hospitals Market Research 2019, Global Trend, Future Growth, Key Findings and Forecast to 2029

The Global Smart Hospitals Market is likely to gain from increasing incidence of chronic diseases and further rising demand for hospitals, finds Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Smart Hospitals Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Component (Software, Hardware, Services), Application (Electronic Health Records (EHR), Remote Medicine Engagement, Clinical Workflow, Medical Assistance), Connectivity (Wired, Wireless), Technology (Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Cloud Computing, Big Data) and Geography Forecast till 2029.”

According to the report, North America emerged dominant in the global market in 2018. The region is likely to witness promising growth during the forecast period 2019-2026. Integration of advanced computing application and increasing workload pressure on hospitals are some factors anticipated to drive the North America market. Moreover, rising need to manage abundance of patient’s data with utmost security is foreseen to fuel the demand for smart hospitals. Besides this, Middle East & Africa region is expected to expand at a relatively higher CAGR.

Segmentation of the Global Smart Hospitals Market

By Component

Software

Hardware

Services

By Application

Electronic Health Records (EHR)

Remote Medicine Engagement

Clinical Workflow

Medical Assistance

Others

Highlights of the Report

In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Smart Hospitals Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and market shares.

The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

Lists out the market size in terms of volume.

Amazon, JP Morgan, and Berkshire Collaborated to Gain Strong Brand Presence in Market

The global smart hospitals market is progressing at an impressive pace. Opportunities prevalent in the market are attracting new players. Key players are adopting innovative strategies to attain a strong brand presence in the market. Some players are involved in mergers and acquisition also to gain a higher share in the market. For instance, Berkshire Hathaway, JP Morgan Chase & Co., and Amazon got into a collaboration in 2018, to offer healthcare services to their employees working in the U.S. This is expected to fuel the demand for smart hospitals in the market.

Some of the key companies operating in the global smart hospitals market are Medtronic, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Infor, AdhereTech., Allscripts, athenahealth, Inc., Diabetizer GmbH & Co. KG, Siemens AG, Qualcomm Life, IBM Corporation, Inc., Microsoft, Koninklijke Philips N.V., NVIDIA Corporation, Next IT Corp., and STANLEY Healthcare.

