Global Crutch Pads Market to Gain Impetus as Patients Demand Greater Mobility Comfort, Says Fortune Business Insights

With rising incidence rate of mobility disorders such as cerebral palsy, the global crutch pads market is slated to witness a robust growth period till 2026. A detailed market analysis has been shared by Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled “Crutch Pads Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product Type (Forearm Crutch Pad, Hand Grip Crutch Pad, Platform Crutch Pad, Axillary Crutch Pad, Leg Support Crutch Pad), By Material (Gel, Foam), By Distribution Channel (Online Stores, Retail Pharmacies & Stores) and Geography Forecast till 2026”. The report also contains a comprehensive assessment of the key factors that will potentially influence the market trends and market segments during the forecast period.

Crutches are vertical staffs made out of metal or wood that serve as mobility aids for people suffering mobility disorders such as paraplegia and neuromuscular disorders. Their length spans from the walking surface to the arms or armpits. Crutch pads are soft cushion-like additions to crutches. Their purpose is to provide a firm grip and comfort to a patient.

Leading Players operating in the Crutch Pads Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Alex Orthopaedics Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Harvey Canes

Vive Health

North Coast Medical Inc.

E-Commerce Platforms to Boost Market Revenue

Increasing number of medical products available on e-commerce websites and easy availability of information will provide a major thrust to the global crutch pads market during the forecast period. for example, manufacturers of crutch pads can register their products on Amazon and greatly amplify their market reach. This becomes convenient for both the producer and the consumer.

Long-term Pain from Protracted Use May Hinder Market Growth

The global crutch pads market may experience restrained growth during the forecast period owing to certain disadvantages. For example, prolonged use of axillary crutches has been known to cause soreness in the underarms and wrists. This may make consumers wary of using crutches in general, which will negatively impact the global crutch pads market. Moreover, government regulations regarding standardization are not properly implemented. This factor is also expected to impede market growth.

North America to Occupy a Leading Market Position

Growing occurrence of disabilities among the population is expected to proper North America to a dominant position in the global crutch pads market in the forecast period. In 2017, about 12.8% of the American people were living some or the other form of disability, and the number is expected to rise further till 2026. Asia-Pacific will follow North America in terms of market expansion on account of rising accident rates.

