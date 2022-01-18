Infusion Pump Market Report 2022 : Industry Insights, Growth, Developments and Forecast to 2027 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data

Global Infusion Pump Market Size research report 2021 offers in-depth assessment of revenue growth, market definition, segmentation, industry potential, influential trends for understanding the future outlook and current prospects for the market.

This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of (2021 to 2028). Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid market growth. Estimations about the CAGR value for specific forecast period, market drivers, market restraints, and competitive strategies are assessed in this Infusion Pump Market report.

The global infusion pump market size was USD 9.28 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 16.09 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Market Report:

Detailed overview of the global market share

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape of Infusion Pump Market

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising market growth

Drivers & Restraints

Infusion pumps provide important advantages over the manual delivery of fluids like the ability to administer the fluids in a very small dosage and at accurate programmed rates. In many cases like cancer and diabetic conditions, these pumps are used to deliver the medication to maintain drug level in the bloodstream at a steady state. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2018, cancer was estimated to be the second most prominent cause of death globally and is responsible for about 9.6 million deaths. Cancer patients require chemotherapy which is to be delivered to the patients in a continuous manner which can be achieved by using the pump. Moreover, according to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), in 2019, the prevalence of diabetes was estimated to be around 463 million cases worldwide. The insulin infusion pumps are increasingly being preferred in the management of type 1 diabetes. These patients necessitate user friendly self-controlled pumps to achieve continuous medication delivery. Together, these factors are surging the demand for infusion pumps across all regions.

Key players covered in the global Infusion Pump Market research report:

Medtronic

BD

Baxter

Insulet Corporation

icumedical

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Smiths Medical (Smiths Group plc.)

Fresenius Kabi AG

Terumo Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Others

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

