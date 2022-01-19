Global Angina Pectoris Treatment Market: Surge in the Economies Worldwide to Propel Growth

The global angina pectoris treatment market is anticipated to gain impetus from the increasing awareness programs regarding the availability of several therapy options. Fortune Business Insights, in an upcoming report, titled, “Angina Pectoris Treatment Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Drug Class (Beta Blockers, Calcium Antagonists, Anti-coagulants, Anti-Platelets), Disease Type (Stable or chronic angina, Unstable angina, Variant and microvascular angina), Distribution Channel (Online pharmacies, Hospital pharmacies, Retail pharmacies) and Geography Forecast till 2026,” rising per capita healthcare spending, availability of personalized medicine, and surge in the economies are expected to boost the global angina pectoris treatment market growth in the coming years. Moreover, a rising number of upcoming pipelines for potential candidates will also contribute to growth.

The report offers global angina pectoris treatment market share assessment for the country as well as regional level segments. It further provides strategic recommendations for the new entrants in the market. Furthermore, the report aids in providing supply chain trends by mapping the ongoing technological advancements.

Janssen Receives FDA Approval for its Rivaroxaban (Xarelto) to Expand its Usage

In October 2018, the FDA officials declared its approval for Janssen’s rivaroxaban (Xarelto). The oral anticoagulant was first approved in 2011. It is now meant to reduce the risk of acute cardiovascular (CV) events, namely, stroke, myocardial infarction (MI), and death in those with chronic peripheral or coronary artery disease (PAD/CAD). FDA approval makes rivaroxaban the only Factor Xa inhibitor that is for the patients suffering from these conditions. Janssen is a renowned pharmaceutical company based in Belgium. In spite of the usage of guideline-recommended therapies, sufferers of chronic PAD or CAD are at high risk of having an irreversible and devastating CV event. The latest Xarelto vascular 2.5mg dose is to bed used with aspirin. It represents a breakthrough for patients with chronic PAD and CAD.

AstraZeneca Enters into Strategic Collaboration with Recordati to Deliver Seloken in Europe

AstraZeneca, a multinational pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical company, headquartered in the U.K., announced that it has partnered up with Recordati, an Italy-based pharmaceutical company in May 2017. The main of the collaboration is to gain commercial rights to Seloken ZOK (metoprolol succinate) and associated Logimax fixed-dose combination treatments in Europe. Metoprolol succinate aids in controlling heart failure, angina, and hypertension. AstraZeneca received a payment of USD 300 from Recordati after the completion of this partnership. AstraZeneca will develop and supply the medicines to the latter under another supply agreement. Product sales for Logimax and Seloken brands were USD 100 million in Europe, in 2016. AstraZeneca will commercialize these medicines in all the markets where it holds the rights.

Fortune Business Insights lists out some of the most significant players operating in the global angina pectoris market. They are as follows:

Abbott

AstraZeneca

Bayer AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

ALLERGAN

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Highlights of the Angina Pectoris Treatment Market Report Include:

Microscopic study of the various factors driving and restraining the market

Careful classification and research of the market segments

Accurate computation of market figures

Comprehensive analysis of the regional dynamics and competitive landscape

