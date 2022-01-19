Albumin Market:Green Cross’ Latest Facility to Manufacture Plasma-derived Products will Surge Demand

The global albumin market is likely to gain traction from the rising usage of recombinant DNA technology to safely produce significant proteins and other components in the laboratory setting. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recent study, titled, “Albumin Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Human Serum Albumin (HSA), Recombinant Albumin, and Bovine Serum Albumin (BSA)), By Application (Therapeutics, Diagnostics, and Research) By End User (Hospital & Clinics, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industry, and Research Institutes), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The study further states that the albumin market size was USD 4.29 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 6.77 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

Segment-

Therapeutic Segment to Dominate Owing to Rising Prevalence of Hypovolemia

Based on application, the market is grouped into diagnostics, research, and therapeutics. Amongst these, the therapeutics segment held 66.4% albumin market share in 2018. This segment is likely to remain in the dominant position throughout the forecast period stoked by the increasing prevalence of hypovolemia and other similar disorders. Therefore, the sales of drugs for treating these disorders are also rising. Companies, such as CSL Limited and Takeda are the major contributors to growth of this segment by developing innovative plasma-derived products. Several pharmaceutical, as well as biotechnology companies are also investing huge sums in research and development activities to unveil new therapeutic products.

Competitive Landscape-

Major Players Aim to Acquire Other Companies to Strengthen Position

The market is highly fragmented and competitive. CSL Limited is one of the leading organizations possessing around 30% of the global market share. This growth is attributable to the organization’s adoption of the acquisition strategy with several China-based companies. Other, namely, Grifols, S.A. and Takeda are persistently investing huge sums in research and development activities to open new facilities. Below are a couple of the latest industry developments:

October 2017 : Green Cross Biotherapeutics Inc. started a new innovative biomanufacturing facility in North America and Montreal. It is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and produces plasma-derived products, especially for albumin and intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg).

: Green Cross Biotherapeutics Inc. started a new innovative biomanufacturing facility in North America and Montreal. It is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and produces plasma-derived products, especially for albumin and intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg). October 2017: The U.S. FDA approved LUCICA glycated albumin–L, an in-vitro diagnostic assay kit meant for glycated albumin. It was developed by Asahi Kasei Pharma.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out some of the most prominent companies operating in the albumin market. They are as follows:

Kedrion S.p.A

Octapharma AG

Biotest AG

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

CSL Limited

Merck KGaA

