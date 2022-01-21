External Defibrillator Market was Valued at US$ 3152.5 Mn in 2018, Emergence of Technologically Advanced Products to Boost Growth, says Fortune Business Insights

Government initiatives aimed at the betterment of the healthcare sector are expected to propel growth in the global external defibrillator market. Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “External Defibrillator: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026” offers exclusive insights into the market, highlighting opportunities and threats alike. External defibrillator devices are used to deliver shock therapy to patients suffering from sudden cardiac arrests. The growing focus on public access defibrillator or (PAD) by private organizations is expected to drive the market. Also, the rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders is projected to help expand the global market in the coming years. The global market was worth US$ 3152.5 Mn in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 6463.0 Mn by 2026. At this pace, the global market will exhibit a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/external-defibrillator-market-100949

Rapid Advancements in Medical Technology to Help the Market Grow in North America

North America is expected to lead the global external defibrillator market owing to the early adoption of the latest technological advancements in healthcare. Moreover, the market in the region was worth US$ 1690.6 Mn in the year 2018. Rising support from governments and favorable schemes on reimbursements are creating growth opportunities for the market in North America. Also, the region is witnessing more number of external defibrillator installations in hospitals and other public places. This, as a result, is likely to reduce fatalities from cardiac arrests and this is why North America holds a prominent share in the global market. The rise in training programs on Automated External Defibrillator (AED) in this region is also expected to encourage growth in the market.

The market in Asia Pacific is likely to register considerable growth in the forecast years primarily on account of improvements in healthcare infrastructure. This is further expected to result in increasing accessibility of external defibrillator devices. Also, rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders in Asia Pacific is likely to stimulate growth of the market.

Advancements Incorporated in External Defibrillators to Offer Faster Treatment Spurs Growth

“The demand for handling cardiovascular patients is growing across the world,” said a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights. “This is further expected to lead to innovations in external defibrillators such as the launch of automated external defibrillator (AED),” he added. These AED devices covered 45.9% share in the global market in 2018 owing to their minimal costs. Also, advancements in external defibrillator are expected to enhance the comfort level of patients by delivering a faster treatment.

Quick Buy External Defibrillator Market:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100949

Asahi Kasei Leads the Market with its Diverse Product Portfolio

As per the report, the leading player in the global external defibrillator market is Asahi Kasei Corporation. The company boasts a diverse product portfolio in wearable as well as automated defibrillator segments. In addition to this, the company has achieved an efficient customer reach over the years and provides an impressive after-sales service. The company, along with Philips Healthcare, covers more than half of the market in terms of their revenue.

Launch of novel external defibrillators are expected to increase the share in the global market by 2026. For instance, Stryker launched an AED called LIFEPAK CR2 in the U.S. in April 2016. This device is Wi-Fi enabled and offers efficient remote patient monitoring. Also, Swansea City Football Club launched a defibrillator program in March 2018. This program was initiated with an aim to offer 24-hour emergency care for football players.

Other players operating in the global market are CU Medical System Inc., Cardiac Science, and Defibtech, LLC.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out some of the most renowned companies present in the External Defibrillator Market. They are as follows:

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Philips Healthcare

Defibtech, LLC.

Cardiac Science

Stryker

CU Medical System Inc.

Other prominent players

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/external-defibrillator-market-100949

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities



TOC continue….

Related Reports:

Multiple Myeloma Market Business Opportunities

Multiple Myeloma Market Key Players

Ankylosing Spondylitis Treatment Market Growth

Ankylosing Spondylitis Treatment Market Analysis

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email:[email protected]

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs