Normal Saline for Parenteral Use Market Report 2022 : Industry Insights, Growth, Developments and Forecast to 2027 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data

The global normal saline for parenteral use market was USD 2.88 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 3.71 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Drivers & Restraints

Saline has become the IV fluid of choice in hospital settings for the management of various conditions such as dehydration, vomiting, diarrhea, and management of fluid resuscitation in various critical conditions. Furthermore, among neonates, administration of 0.9% sodium chloride is the first step in the management of sepsis, hyponatremia, hypernatremia, and fluid deficits or imbalances due to certain medical conditions.

IV fluids are one of the most common medical interventions used globally. Apart from this, 0.9% NaCl is by far the most commonly used IV fluids. For instance, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, in the U.S., around 200 million liters of saline are sold annually. Furthermore, over 1 million liters of 0.9% sodium chloride are administered to patients across the world daily. This increasing uptake of saline across various medical specialties in hospitals and clinics is a major factor augmenting the normal saline for parenteral use market growth.

Key players covered in the global Normal Saline for Parenteral Use Market research report:

Baxter (Illinois, U.S.)

Kelun Group (Sichuan, China)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Melsungen, Germany)

Fresenius Kabi AG (Bad Homburg, Germany)

SSY Group Limited (Hong Kong)

ICU Medical (Illinois, U.S.)

Double-Crane Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (China)

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

Cisen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Shandong, China)

Pharmally International Holding Co., Ltd. (Shandong, China)

Other prominent players

