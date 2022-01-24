U.S. Healthcare Assets Management Market Report 2022 : Industry Insights, Growth, Developments and Forecast to 2027 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data

Global U.S. Healthcare Assets Management Market Size research report 2021 offers in-depth assessment of revenue growth, market definition, segmentation, industry potential, influential trends for understanding the future outlook and current prospects for the market.

This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of (2021 to 2028). Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid market growth. Estimations about the CAGR value for specific forecast period, market drivers, market restraints, and competitive strategies are assessed in this U.S. Healthcare Assets Management Market report.

The market is projected to grow from USD 7.59 billion in 2020 to USD 50.00 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 30.9% in the 2020-2027 period

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Market Report:

Detailed overview of the global market share

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape of U.S. Healthcare Assets Management Market

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising market growth

Drivers & Restraints

Healthcare asset management solutions are highly significant for the accurate tracking of patients and beds. Most of the time, patients can get skipped and jumbled over by accident. This can lead to confusion between the hospital staff and the patients they treat. The increasing number of hospital admissions in the U.S. is one of the major factors driving the demand for asset management solutions in such medical settings. For instance, the American Hospital Association (AHA) conducts an annual survey of hospitals in the U.S. As per the AHA Annual Survey (FY 2018) report, the total number of patient admissions in all U.S. hospitals was around 36 million for the year 2018. Hence, the above-mentioned factors will strongly drive market growth.

Key players covered in the global U.S. Healthcare Assets Management Market research report:

IBM (Armonk, U.S.)

GE Healthcare (Chicago, U.S)

Zebra Technologies Corporation (Illinois, U.S)

CenTrak Inc. (Pennsylvania, U.S.)

Jadak – A Novanta Company (New York, U.S.)

AiRISTA Flow, Inc. (Virginia, U.S.)

Sonitor Technologies (Connecticut, U.S.)

Stanley Healthcare (New Hampshire, U.S)

Other Prominent Players

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Major Table of Contents for U.S. Healthcare Assets Management Market Research Report:

Introduction

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Key Market Growth Insights

Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Competitive Landscape

Global U.S. Healthcare Assets Management Market Revenue Growth, Industry Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2021

Company Profiles

Conclusion

